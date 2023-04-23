© 2023 Pacific Public Media
JazzNW.png
Jazz Northwest

Ingrid Jensen, Naomi Moon Siegel and more on Jazz Northwest

By Jim Wilke
Published April 23, 2023 at 2:00 PM PDT
A trombonist holds their instrument in front of a brick wall.
Naomi Moon Siegel

This week's Jazz Northwest includes some of this area's outstanding female jazz musicians.  Listen for the excellent trumpet work and composition by Ingrid Jensen on the title of a Steve Treseler album "Center Song." Also featured this week, trombonist and composer Naomi Moon Siegel on "Electric Flower" from an Earshot Jazz festival performance, pianist Dawn Clement playing Monk's "Bemsha Swing," and Dina Blade singing a rare Irving Berlin song.

Jazz Northwest features resident and visiting jazz artists to our region Sundays at 2PM Pacific on KNKX. The show is curated and produced by host Jim Wilke. After broadcast, each show is archived and is available on demand at jazznw.org.

Jazz Northwest
Jim Wilke
Jim has been a fixture on Seattle radio since 1961. He was the host of Jazz After Hours on Public Radio International from 1984-2014. Currently Jim has been producing Jazz Northwest for KNKX since 1988. This weekly program focuses on the regional jazz scene and frequently includes performances Jim records on location for Jazz Northwest.
