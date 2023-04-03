© 2023 Pacific Public Media
Jazz Northwest

Music from Portland to Victoria B.C. on Jazz Northwest

By Jim Wilke
Published April 3, 2023 at 5:11 PM PDT
A man wearing sunglasses plays the trumpet against a dark background. The artist name and title next to him.
Courtesy of Thomas Marriott
Photography by Lisa Hagen Glynn with design by Chad McCullough.

This week's Jazz Northwest lives up to its name with Gordon Lee and the Mel Brown Septet from Portland, and Victoria B.C. based singer Miranda Sage. Familiar Seattle musicians Jay Thomas, Jovino Santos Neto, Francesco Crosara and others are represented, too.

Jazz Northwest  is featured on Sunday afternoons at 2PM on KNKX and knkx.org. The show is produced by host Jim Wilke and after broadcast is archived at jazznw.org and may be streamed on demand. A podcast is also available.

Jim Wilke
Jim has been a fixture on Seattle radio since 1961. He was the host of Jazz After Hours on Public Radio International from 1984-2014. Currently Jim has been producing Jazz Northwest for KNKX since 1988. This weekly program focuses on the regional jazz scene and frequently includes performances Jim records on location for Jazz Northwest.
