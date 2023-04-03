Music from Portland to Victoria B.C. on Jazz Northwest

This week's Jazz Northwest lives up to its name with Gordon Lee and the Mel Brown Septet from Portland, and Victoria B.C. based singer Miranda Sage. Familiar Seattle musicians Jay Thomas, Jovino Santos Neto, Francesco Crosara and others are represented, too.

