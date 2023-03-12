SRJO's Charles Mingus concert highlights on Jazz Northwest 

Highlights from last month's concerts of music by Charles Mingus played by the Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra will be featured this week on Jazz Northwest. The Mingus Centennial is being celebrated world-wide with many events featuring his music. SRJO Artistic Director Michael Brockman selected a program representing Mingus' range as a composer from blues-based ballads to fiery bop burners. Among selections is this program are "Fables of Faubus," "Boogie Stop Shuffle," "Better Get Hit in Your Soul," and "Moanin'." Several additional selections will be heard on next week's show.

