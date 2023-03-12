© 2023 Pacific Public Media
Jazz Northwest

SRJO's Charles Mingus concert highlights on Jazz Northwest 

By Jim Wilke
Published March 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM PDT
Charles Mingus - Bi Centenial, Lower Manhattan July 4, 1976.

Highlights from last month's concerts of music by Charles Mingus played by the Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra will be featured this week on Jazz Northwest. The Mingus Centennial is being celebrated world-wide with many events featuring his music. SRJO Artistic Director Michael Brockman selected a program representing Mingus' range as a composer from blues-based ballads to fiery bop burners. Among selections is this program are "Fables of Faubus," "Boogie Stop Shuffle," "Better Get Hit in Your Soul," and "Moanin'." Several additional selections will be heard on next week's show.

Jazz Northwest
Jim Wilke
Jim has been a fixture on Seattle radio since 1961. He was the host of Jazz After Hours on Public Radio International from 1984-2014. Currently Jim has been producing Jazz Northwest for KNKX since 1988. This weekly program focuses on the regional jazz scene and frequently includes performances Jim records on location for Jazz Northwest.
See stories by Jim Wilke