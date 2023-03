Although he didn't play that often around Seattle, some of guitarist Wes Montgomery's first professional gigs outside his hometown Indianapolis, Ind. were in Seattle with his brothers Buddy on piano and Monk on bass. Enough reason to include a couple of Montgomery Brothers tunes on the eve of the Wes Montgomery centenary, Monday March 6. Also on this week's show, Alex Dugdale, Seattle Women's Jazz Orchestra, the Dave Peck Trio and more.