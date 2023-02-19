Maria Schneider Orchestra's The Thompson Fields on Jazz Northwest

Born in Windom, Minnesota, Maria Schneider has risen to become a world-renown composer, arranger and leader of her own 18-piece orchestra. Schneider's list of awards include, 14 GRAMMY nominations and seven GRAMMY Awards, as well as numerous awards from the Jazz Journalists Association, DownBeat Magazine, and JazzTimes Critics and Readers Polls. She has also been granted an honorary doctorate from her alma mater, the University of Minnesota, received ASCAP's esteemed Concert Music Award in 2014, earned the highest national honor in jazz, the NEA Jazz Master in 2019, and was elected into the American Academy of Arts and Sciences in 2020. Her latest recording, "Data Lords" also earned her a Pulitzer Prize.

Maria Schneider maintains her own New York based orchestra and has made several West Coast tours. The orchestra's appearance at Town Hall in Seattle on February 28 is presented by Earshot Jazz and is the first in a week-long tour including five California concerts. Maria Schneider's "The Thompson Fields" will be featured on this week's Jazz Northwest, and her most recent release "Data Lords" will be heard on the show next week.

Also on this week's show, selections by Milt Kleeb Dectet, Scenes, Primo Kim, Tracy Knoop, Marco de Carvalho and Thomas Marriott.