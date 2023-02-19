© 2023 Pacific Public Media
KNKX is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 81-1095651
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
JazzNW.png
Jazz Northwest

Maria Schneider Orchestra's The Thompson Fields on Jazz Northwest

By Jim Wilke
Published February 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM PST
Ways To Subscribe
A woman sits on a rusty old truck looking off into the sunset.
Briene Lermitte

Born in Windom, Minnesota, Maria Schneider has risen to become a world-renown composer, arranger and leader of her own 18-piece orchestra. Schneider's list of awards include, 14 GRAMMY nominations and seven GRAMMY Awards, as well as numerous awards from the Jazz Journalists Association, DownBeat Magazine, and JazzTimes Critics and Readers Polls. She has also been granted an honorary doctorate from her alma mater, the University of Minnesota, received ASCAP's esteemed Concert Music Award in 2014, earned the highest national honor in jazz, the NEA Jazz Master in 2019, and was elected into the American Academy of Arts and Sciences in 2020. Her latest recording, "Data Lords" also earned her a Pulitzer Prize.

Maria Schneider maintains her own New York based orchestra and has made several West Coast tours. The orchestra's appearance at Town Hall in Seattle on February 28 is presented by Earshot Jazz and is the first in a week-long tour including five California concerts. Maria Schneider's "The Thompson Fields" will be featured on this week's Jazz Northwest, and her most recent release "Data Lords" will be heard on the show next week.

Also on this week's show, selections by Milt Kleeb Dectet, Scenes, Primo Kim, Tracy Knoop, Marco de Carvalho and Thomas Marriott.

Jazz Northwest
Jim Wilke
Jim has been a fixture on Seattle radio since 1961. He was the host of Jazz After Hours on Public Radio International from 1984-2014. Currently Jim has been producing Jazz Northwest for KNKX since 1988. This weekly program focuses on the regional jazz scene and frequently includes performances Jim records on location for Jazz Northwest.
See stories by Jim Wilke