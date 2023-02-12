Music from Vancouver, B.C to Portland with Jay Thomas, Jessica Willams and more

This week on Jazz Northwest you'll hear Vancouver, B.C. saxophonist Cory Weeds and his new album. Jay Thomas fronts a quartet at the Seattle Art Museum and Jessica Williams is heard from a solo piano concert in Victoria, B.C. Finally the Bridge Quartet is heard from a concert down in Portland, Ore.

Also featured this week, a selection by Ahmad Jamal Trio at The Penthouse in the 60s, plus a roundup of best bets for live music in the area this coming week.