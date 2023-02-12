© 2023 Pacific Public Media
KNKX is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 81-1095651
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
JazzNW.png
Jazz Northwest

Music from Vancouver, B.C to Portland with Jay Thomas, Jessica Willams and more

By Jim Wilke
Published February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM PST
Ways To Subscribe
An album cover, a woman sits in front of a grand piano.
Jazz Focus

This week on Jazz Northwest you'll hear Vancouver, B.C. saxophonist Cory Weeds and his new album. Jay Thomas fronts a quartet at the Seattle Art Museum and Jessica Williams is heard from a solo piano concert in Victoria, B.C. Finally the Bridge Quartet is heard from a concert down in Portland, Ore.

Also featured this week, a selection by Ahmad Jamal Trio at The Penthouse in the 60s, plus a roundup of best bets for live music in the area this coming week.

Jazz Northwest
Jim Wilke
Jim has been a fixture on Seattle radio since 1961. He was the host of Jazz After Hours on Public Radio International from 1984-2014. Currently Jim has been producing Jazz Northwest for KNKX since 1988. This weekly program focuses on the regional jazz scene and frequently includes performances Jim records on location for Jazz Northwest.
See stories by Jim Wilke