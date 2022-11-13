Ernestine Anderson birthday remembered on Jazz Northwest

Ernestine Anderson made her home in Seattle and the city gladly claimed the world renown singer as her own. Although she passed in 2016, she is fondly remembered around her November birthday by her many friends and fans. Accordingly, Jazz Northwest will feature a couple of her songs that illustrate her range on this week's show.

Among other Northwest resident musicians on this week's show are Thomas Marriott, Marco de Carvalho, Karin Plato, and Dan Faehnle. Several are highlighted for performances this week.

