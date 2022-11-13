© 2022 Pacific Public Media

Jazz Northwest

Ernestine Anderson birthday remembered on Jazz Northwest

Published November 13, 2022 at 2:00 PM PST
Ernestine Anderson

Ernestine Anderson made her home in Seattle and the city gladly claimed the world renown singer as her own. Although she passed in 2016, she is fondly remembered around her November birthday by her many friends and fans. Accordingly, Jazz Northwest will feature a couple of her songs that illustrate her range on this week's show.

Among other Northwest resident musicians on this week's show are Thomas Marriott, Marco de Carvalho, Karin Plato, and Dan Faehnle. Several are highlighted for performances this week.

Jazz Northwest
Jim Wilke
Jim has been a fixture on Seattle radio since 1961. He was the host of Jazz After Hours on Public Radio International from 1984-2014. Currently Jim has been producing Jazz Northwest for KNKX since 1988. This weekly program focuses on the regional jazz scene and frequently includes performances Jim records on location for Jazz Northwest.
