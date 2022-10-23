© 2022 Pacific Public Media

Jazz Northwest

Melody Diachun's new album "Sumner's Tales" debuts on Jazz Northwest 

Published October 23, 2022 at 2:00 PM PDT
Singer Melody Diachun new album features twelve songs by Sting and was recorded earlier this year in Vancouver, B.C.

Melody Diachun's new album "Sumner's Tales" will debut this week on jazz Northwest. The singer is from Nelson, BC, and often performs in Vancouver and Victoria. The new album features twelve songs by Sting and was recorded this year in Vancouver. "Russians," dating from the Cold War years, is included for its sense of timeliness again.

Also on this show is a newly issued album of Canadian tenor sax great Fraser MacPherson leading a trio with Oliver Gannon and Wyatt Ruther at Puccini's in Vancouver in 1977, Bud Shank and his "Three Dave" band in 1990, and Casey MacGill plays and sings the title song from his new album "Love Letter".

Jazz Northwest
Jim Wilke
Jim has been a fixture on Seattle radio since 1961. He was the host of Jazz After Hours on Public Radio International from 1984-2014. Currently Jim has been producing Jazz Northwest for KNKX since 1988. This weekly program focuses on the regional jazz scene and frequently includes performances Jim records on location for Jazz Northwest.
