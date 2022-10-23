Melody Diachun's new album "Sumner's Tales" debuts on Jazz Northwest 

Melody Diachun's new album "Sumner's Tales" will debut this week on jazz Northwest. The singer is from Nelson, BC, and often performs in Vancouver and Victoria. The new album features twelve songs by Sting and was recorded this year in Vancouver. "Russians," dating from the Cold War years, is included for its sense of timeliness again.

Also on this show is a newly issued album of Canadian tenor sax great Fraser MacPherson leading a trio with Oliver Gannon and Wyatt Ruther at Puccini's in Vancouver in 1977, Bud Shank and his "Three Dave" band in 1990, and Casey MacGill plays and sings the title song from his new album "Love Letter".