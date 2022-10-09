© 2022 Pacific Public Media

KNKX is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 81-1095651
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
JazzNW.png
Jazz Northwest

Casey MacGill's new album "Love Letters" and the 2022 Earshot Jazz Festival

Published October 9, 2022 at 2:00 PM PDT
Ways To Subscribe

This Sunday on Jazz Northwest, we'll debut singer and songwriter Casey MacGill's new album "Love Letters." MacGill is a prolific songwriter and popular entertainer who had a long-running gig at Vito's before it closed due to water damage after a fire. His new album includes over two dozen original songs.

Also on this week's show are selections by Alex Dugdale, Johnaye Kendrick and Kurt Rosenwinkel who will perform at The Earshot Jazz Festival in Seattle this week.

Jazz Northwest
Jim Wilke
Jim has been a fixture on Seattle radio since 1961. He was the host of Jazz After Hours on Public Radio International from 1984-2014. Currently Jim has been producing Jazz Northwest for KNKX since 1988. This weekly program focuses on the regional jazz scene and frequently includes performances Jim records on location for Jazz Northwest.
See stories by Jim Wilke