Casey MacGill's new album "Love Letters" and the 2022 Earshot Jazz Festival

This Sunday on Jazz Northwest, we'll debut singer and songwriter Casey MacGill's new album "Love Letters." MacGill is a prolific songwriter and popular entertainer who had a long-running gig at Vito's before it closed due to water damage after a fire. His new album includes over two dozen original songs.

Also on this week's show are selections by Alex Dugdale, Johnaye Kendrick and Kurt Rosenwinkel who will perform at The Earshot Jazz Festival in Seattle this week.