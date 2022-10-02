© 2022 Pacific Public Media

Jazz Northwest

Overton Berry, Diane Schuur and Tammy Burdett featured on Jazz Northwest

Published October 2, 2022 at 2:00 PM PDT
A man plays the piano in a darkly lit room.
Parker Miles Blohm
/
KNKX
Overton Berry at the piano in Tula's Jazz Club in Seattle in February of 2018.

Pianist Overton Berry was a popular figure on the Seattle music scene for over 50 years. Diane Schuur, Bruce Phares and other friends pay tribute to the late pianist in the opening concert of this year's Earshot Jazz Festival. A pair of recordings that bookend Berry's career will be featured on this week's episode as well. Diane Schuur, who received early encouragement from Overton Berry also performs. Another name from the Seattle jazz scene in the 60s is Tammy Burdett who was known then as a bass player. She's a songwriter now and she has a new 2 CD album we'll sample on this week's show.

Jazz Northwest
Jim Wilke
Jim has been a fixture on Seattle radio since 1961. He was the host of Jazz After Hours on Public Radio International from 1984-2014. Currently Jim has been producing Jazz Northwest for KNKX since 1988. This weekly program focuses on the regional jazz scene and frequently includes performances Jim records on location for Jazz Northwest.
