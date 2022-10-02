Overton Berry, Diane Schuur and Tammy Burdett featured on Jazz Northwest

Pianist Overton Berry was a popular figure on the Seattle music scene for over 50 years. Diane Schuur, Bruce Phares and other friends pay tribute to the late pianist in the opening concert of this year's Earshot Jazz Festival. A pair of recordings that bookend Berry's career will be featured on this week's episode as well. Diane Schuur, who received early encouragement from Overton Berry also performs. Another name from the Seattle jazz scene in the 60s is Tammy Burdett who was known then as a bass player. She's a songwriter now and she has a new 2 CD album we'll sample on this week's show.