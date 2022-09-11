© 2022 Pacific Public Media

Jazz Northwest

Wycliffe Gordon performs live at Centrum's Jazz Port Townsend

Published September 11, 2022 at 2:00 PM PDT
From left to right, John Hansen, Wycliffe Gordon, Chris Symer, Allison Miller, Adrian Cunningham.
LISA HAGEN GLYNN
Wycliffe Gordon performs at Jazz Port Townsend.

Trombonist Wycliffe Gordon is a popular favorite at Jazz Port Townsend, and this year's concert added to his legacy. Joined by Australian sax and clarinetist Adrian Cunningham, John Hansen on piano, Chris Symer on bass and Allison Miller on drum. The quintet provided the audience a pleasing collection of jazz standards and blues, ending with a traditional New Orleans medley. The quintet was recorded on the main stage at McCurdy Pavilion at Fort Worden State Park in Port Townsend, Wash.

Jazz Northwest
Jim Wilke
Jim has been a fixture on Seattle radio since 1961. He was the host of Jazz After Hours on Public Radio International from 1984-2014. Currently Jim has been producing Jazz Northwest for KNKX since 1988. This weekly program focuses on the regional jazz scene and frequently includes performances Jim records on location for Jazz Northwest.
