Wycliffe Gordon performs live at Centrum's Jazz Port Townsend

Trombonist Wycliffe Gordon is a popular favorite at Jazz Port Townsend, and this year's concert added to his legacy. Joined by Australian sax and clarinetist Adrian Cunningham, John Hansen on piano, Chris Symer on bass and Allison Miller on drum. The quintet provided the audience a pleasing collection of jazz standards and blues, ending with a traditional New Orleans medley. The quintet was recorded on the main stage at McCurdy Pavilion at Fort Worden State Park in Port Townsend, Wash.

