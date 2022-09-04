Recent releases featured on Jazz Northwest

Several recent releases are featured on this week's Jazz Northwest. Flugelhorn player Dmitri Mathenys excellent "Cascadia" opens the show, followed by Vancouver bassist John Lee's CD "The Artist" and a young sextet called Meridian Odyssey playing original music on the CD "Earthshine." This show also updates the live performance calendar and includes Eugenie Jones, Jacob Zimmerman and an unpublished Primo Kim recording arranged by the late Milt Kleeb and more.

