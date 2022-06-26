© 2022 Pacific Public Media

Jazz Northwest

Ernestine Anderson, Jim Knapp, Jay Thomas featured on Jazz Northwest

Published June 26, 2022 at 2:00 PM PDT
Every Sunday afternoon we feature some of the outstanding jazz artists who've graced our scene in Seattle and the Pacific Northwest. This week includes one of Ernestine Anderson's last recordings in front of a New York audience at Dizzy's Club. Also on this show is the last recording of the Jim Knapp Orchestra playing Knapp's original music and arrangements, and The Jay Thomas Quartet live at the late lamented Tula's in Seattle in 2002. Reuel Lubag, Trio, Kelley Eisenhour and others are also included.

Jim Wilke
Jim has been a fixture on Seattle radio since 1961. He was the host of Jazz After Hours on Public Radio International from 1984-2014. Currently Jim has been producing Jazz Northwest for KNKX since 1988. This weekly program focuses on the regional jazz scene and frequently includes performances Jim records on location for Jazz Northwest.
