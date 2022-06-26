Ernestine Anderson, Jim Knapp, Jay Thomas featured on Jazz Northwest

Every Sunday afternoon we feature some of the outstanding jazz artists who've graced our scene in Seattle and the Pacific Northwest. This week includes one of Ernestine Anderson's last recordings in front of a New York audience at Dizzy's Club. Also on this show is the last recording of the Jim Knapp Orchestra playing Knapp's original music and arrangements, and The Jay Thomas Quartet live at the late lamented Tula's in Seattle in 2002. Reuel Lubag, Trio, Kelley Eisenhour and others are also included.

