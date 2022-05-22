© 2022 Pacific Public Media

Jazz Northwest

Jazz and Strings on Jazz Northwest

Published May 22, 2022 at 2:00 PM PDT
John Bishop
Outside of a few solo artists, string instruments have usually played only accompanying roles in jazz. On this show we showcase some original compositions featuring string ensembles. The new John Stowell/Dave Glenn album features the guitarist and trombonist alternating with original music for string quartet inspired by Stowell's compositions. Also, music conceived for a string orchestra by the late Jim Knapp is played by his chamber orchestra, Scrape.

This show includes two musician sisters who rarely perform on the same stage (they're both pianists), but they will this Sunday evening at the Royal Room. We'll hear Nelda Swiggett and Karin Kajita individually from their CDs on this show.

Jazz Northwest
Jim Wilke
Jim has been a fixture on Seattle radio since 1961. He was the host of Jazz After Hours on Public Radio International from 1984-2014. Currently Jim has been producing Jazz Northwest for KNKX since 1988. This weekly program focuses on the regional jazz scene and frequently includes performances Jim records on location for Jazz Northwest.
