Jazz and Strings on Jazz Northwest

Outside of a few solo artists, string instruments have usually played only accompanying roles in jazz. On this show we showcase some original compositions featuring string ensembles. The new John Stowell/Dave Glenn album features the guitarist and trombonist alternating with original music for string quartet inspired by Stowell's compositions. Also, music conceived for a string orchestra by the late Jim Knapp is played by his chamber orchestra, Scrape.

This show includes two musician sisters who rarely perform on the same stage (they're both pianists), but they will this Sunday evening at the Royal Room. We'll hear Nelda Swiggett and Karin Kajita individually from their CDs on this show.