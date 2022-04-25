Bill Anschell and Francesco Crosara Piano Duo

We were happy to have had the opportunity to record a duo piano concert by two great resident pianists on two great Steinway Grands at Stage 7 Pianos in Kirkland. We'll present the first part of highlights from this concert on today on Jazz Northwest.

Bill Anschell and Francesco Crosara play two restored Steinways from the 1920s from the collection at Stage 7 Pianos. in this show, they're playing music by Chick Corea, Francesco Crosara and Duke Ellington. Music from the second part of this concert will air next Sunday, May 1.

Also included on this week's show is music by Kiki Valera, the Ben Thomas Tango Project, Barry Deister's Quintet from Portland and Tall and Small.