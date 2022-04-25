© 2022 Pacific Public Media

Jazz Northwest

Bill Anschell and Francesco Crosara Piano Duo

Published April 25, 2022 at 10:15 AM PDT
We were happy to have had the opportunity to record a duo piano concert by two great resident pianists on two great Steinway Grands at Stage 7 Pianos in Kirkland. We'll present the first part of highlights from this concert on today on Jazz Northwest.

Bill Anschell and Francesco Crosara play two restored Steinways from the 1920s from the collection at Stage 7 Pianos. in this show, they're playing music by Chick Corea, Francesco Crosara and Duke Ellington. Music from the second part of this concert will air next Sunday, May 1.

Also included on this week's show is music by Kiki Valera, the Ben Thomas Tango Project, Barry Deister's Quintet from Portland and Tall and Small.

Jazz Northwest
Jim Wilke
Jim has been a fixture on Seattle radio since 1961. He was the host of Jazz After Hours on Public Radio International from 1984-2014. Currently Jim has been producing Jazz Northwest for KNKX since 1988. This weekly program focuses on the regional jazz scene and frequently includes performances Jim records on location for Jazz Northwest.
