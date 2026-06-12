Matt Miller

A lifelong resident of Washington State, Matt grew up in Tacoma, earned his undergraduate degree from Gonzaga University, and received his MBA from the University of Washington Milgard School. He has served in several professional and volunteer roles including with federal, state, and local governments, and a large health system. He currently works on government affairs and public policy at Puget Sound Energy. When not spending time with his young family, Matt can be found hiking or paddling around the northwest