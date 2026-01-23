Erin MobleyExecutive Assistant and Organizational Culture Manager
Erin Mobley supports senior leadership while helping foster a collaborative, connected workplace. Her work focuses on administrative leadership, internal coordination, and strengthening organizational culture across the station. Prior to joining KNKX, Erin worked as an Administrative Assistant at a petroleum association. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Medical Administration. Outside of work, Erin and her husband enjoy wine and bourbon tastings and spending time outdoors exploring with their two dogs.