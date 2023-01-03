The Soundtrack of Your Life

The KNKX Lifetime Listener Society honors those individuals and families who have contributed to the future of KNKX by including the station in their will or other estate plans. This forethought and action ensures that KNKX can continue to provide jazz, blues and news that informs, inspires and connects our community for many years to come.

KNKX is honored to recognize those who choose to make the station a part of their personal legacy.

Whether online or in person, KNKX connects its Lifetime Listener Society members to the on-air talent and musicians that make our station special. It’s how we say thank you for your generous support of the station, which has enabled us to do so much together.

Many members of the Lifetime Listener Society are inspired to direct their future gift towards a program or priority at KNKX that they are particularly passionate about. Any member of the KNKX team is happy to talk with supporters about how to direct their gifts to support their passions.

To become a member of the Lifetime Listener Society, simply include KNKX as a beneficiary in your will or trust, or name KNKX as the whole or partial beneficiary of one of the following: charitable remainder trust, life insurance, or retirement account.

Learn more about the many ways you can create a legacy at KNKX by visiting knkx.planmygift.org or contacting Kaarin Austin at kaustin@knkx.org or 253-993-5616.

Specific benefits for Lifetime Listener Society members are outlined below.

Priority access to KNKX Studio Sessions and other KNKX events

Access to financial and estate planning information on a regular basis

Additional surprise benefits

*KNKX mugs, shirts and tote bags available upon request