© 2023 Pacific Public Media
KNKX is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 81-1095651
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Law

WA Supreme Court upholds capital gains tax just weeks ahead of collection deadline

NWNews | By Jeanie Lindsay
Published March 24, 2023 at 9:52 AM PDT
Cacophony
/
Wikimedia

The Washington Supreme Court has ruled in a 7-2 decision to uphold the state's new capital gain tax. The decision filed Friday comes just weeks before taxes are due April 18.

The capital gains tax applies to profits over $250,000 from the sale of assets like stocks and bonds.

Lawmakers approved the tax in 2021, but it was challenged in court with opponents arguing it's a type of property tax. Property taxes in Washington are subject to uniformity rules that disallow higher rates for wealthier people. The court's majority rejected that argument, labeling the capital gains tax an excise tax instead.

It's expected to bring in about $2.5 billion in the first six years it's collected, helping pay for education and child care.

State leaders began responding to the news Friday morning, with many who support the tax hailing it as a win for education. Senate Ways and Means Committee Chair Christine Rolfes (D-Bainbridge Island) said in a statement it provides "much needed certainty" as the Legislature crafts the state's next two-year budget.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Northwest News Network. To see more, visit Northwest News Network.

Tags
Law Northwest News Networkcapital gains taxWashington State LegislaturetaxesWashington State Supreme Court
Jeanie Lindsay
Jeranie Lindsay is a state government reporter for the NW News Network. She previously covered education for The Seattle Times and Indiana Public Broadcasting.
See stories by Jeanie Lindsay
Related Content

Why Support KNKX?

You depend on KNKX for trusted, in-depth local news, music by knowledgeable hosts and enlightening NPR programs. We depend on members for more than half of our financial support.

Give Today