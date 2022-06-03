Listen: Why Seattle police have stopped investigating new reports of adult sexual assaults

The Seattle Police Department has stopped investigating new reports of sexual assaults with adult victims, according to an internal memo sent to Interim Police Chief Adrian Diaz.

Reporters Ashley Hiruko from KUOW and Sydney Brownstone of the Seattle Times reported the story earlier this week. They sat down with KNKX's Vivian McCall to explain why this is happening and what this means for victims.

In a statement provided to KNKX, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell said that SPD has recently added a detective to the unit and is in the process of adding another. Detectives that work on sexual assault cases require special training.

Read Harrell's full statement: