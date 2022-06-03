Listen: Why Seattle police have stopped investigating new reports of adult sexual assaults
The Seattle Police Department has stopped investigating new reports of sexual assaults with adult victims, according to an internal memo sent to Interim Police Chief Adrian Diaz.
Reporters Ashley Hiruko from KUOW and Sydney Brownstone of the Seattle Times reported the story earlier this week. They sat down with KNKX's Vivian McCall to explain why this is happening and what this means for victims.
Listen to their conversation above.
In a statement provided to KNKX, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell said that SPD has recently added a detective to the unit and is in the process of adding another. Detectives that work on sexual assault cases require special training.
Read Harrell's full statement:
“Any lack of urgency around sexual assault investigations or arrests is wholly unacceptable. Sexual assault cases must be exhaustively investigated, and offenders must be held accountable – period. When we assumed office, the SPD Sexual Assault Unit had a depleted number of deployable staff and our evaluation of these limited resources underscore the need for increasing SPD staffing to ensure justice for survivors. Chief Diaz is already in the process of providing our office with detailed and data-based information on the status of sexual assault investigations and what immediate improvements can be made in this area, including additional staff. Our administration's proposed budget will reflect this priority by increasing detectives, resources, and specific training for investigations.”