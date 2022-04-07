© 2022 Pacific Public Media

KNKX is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 81-1095651
Your Connection To Jazz, Blues and NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Law

3 finalists named for new sheriff in King County

KNKX Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published April 7, 2022 at 5:23 PM PDT
KingCountySheriffFinalists.png
King County Executive Office
The finalists for King County Sheriff. From left: King County interim Sheriff Patti Cole-Tindall; Charles Kimble, chief of police in Killeen, Texas; and Reginald Moorman, a major in the Atlanta Police Department.

SEATTLE (AP) — King County Executive Dow Constantine has announced three candidates to be the county’s next top law enforcement officer, including the county’s interim sheriff.

The finalists are King County interim Sheriff Patti Cole-Tindall; Charles Kimble, chief of police in Killeen, Texas; and Reginald Moorman, a major in the Atlanta Police Department, The Seattle Times reported.

The county’s nationwide search, launched last fall, yielded 12 applicants, Constantine’s office said. Of those 12, seven completed a round of interviews.

Constantine said in a prepared statement that the finalists are highly-qualified.

“I am eager to hear from the public and our KCSO employees as they meet the candidates and hear their vision for delivering high quality, professional, and equitable public safety,” he said.

Cole-Tindall had said she would not be a candidate for the permanent position and the reversal wasn't addressed Thursday.

The finalists will go through further interviews and public forums will be held later this month.

Constantine hopes to make a choice in May, which must be approved by the Metropolitan King County Council.

The county started the search last fall after Constantine, who had clashed with then-Sheriff Mitzi Johanknecht, made clear that he would not extend her term.

County voters in 2020 voted to make sheriff an appointed, rather than elected, position for the first time in more than a quarter century.

Tags

Law King County SheriffKing County
The Associated Press
The Associated Press (“AP”) is the essential global news network, delivering fast, unbiased news from every corner of the world to all media platforms and formats. On any given day, more than half the world’s population sees news from the AP. Founded in 1846, the AP today is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering. The AP considers itself to be the backbone of the world’s information system, serving thousands of daily newspaper, radio, television, and online customers with coverage in text, photos, graphics, audio and video.
See stories by The Associated Press
Related Content