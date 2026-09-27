Explore jazz history this autumn with these essential reads

As the weather cools off and autumn arrives, it’s a natural time to grab a blanket, a cup of tea—and a new book. Whether well versed or new to the genre, books about jazz offer outrageous stories, music recommendations and often, a meaningful history lesson.

From revealing musician autobiographies to analysis of jazz history, here are some favorite and fascinating jazz reads to cozy up to.

The History of Jazz

There’s no better place to start reading about jazz than a comprehensive history like this one from culture critic, music historian, record producer and jazz pianist Ted Gioia.

In eight chapters, The History of Jazz tackles the birth of jazz in New Orlean’s Congo Square in the late 1800s, the swing era, the mainstreaming of bebop, the various jazz “fusions” of today, and more.

Gioia, who is also the author of the popular music and culture newsletter The Honest Broker, writes with seemingly inexhaustible knowledge and wit — and even includes a list of recommended listening to accompany your reading.

Miles: The Autobiography

If autobiographies are your thing, don’t skip Miles: The Autobiography. Originally published in 1989, Miles was co-written by Miles Davis himself and author Quincy Troupe, who became close friends with the musical giant.

The autobiography explores Davis’ colorful life in music, including his rise as one of the most influential musicians in the world, the musicians he worked with, his struggle with drug addiction, racism in the music industry and his tumultuous personal relationships.

Candid and at times quite raw, Miles includes a discography and 32 pages of photographs. As of 2026, a new centennial edition of the book has been released with new forewards from hip-hop icon Nas and essayist Hanif Abdurraqib.

Stormy Weather: The Music and Lives of A Century of Jazzwomen

Like The History of Jazz, Linda Dahl’s Stormy Weather is sweeping in scope. Yet that scope is filtered through the experiences and legacies of talented, influential, and often-overlooked women jazz musicians.

Alexa Peters / KNKX There are a lot of great jazz books to choose from.

Dahl did deep research and oral history collection for Stormy Weather, unearthing important information about women’s contributions to jazz, a genre often credited to men. She, like Gioia, starts back in the 1890s, illuminating pockets of history — like the voodoo queens in New Orleans, and the later Blueswomen — that are often glossed over by other jazz historians.

An award-winning author of fiction and non-fiction, Dahl is also a vivid and engaging writer who makes this complicated history a pleasure to read.

Lady Sings The Blues

In 1956, Billie Holiday published her autobiography Lady Sings the Blues, an enduring, shrewd and often cheeky glimpse into the turbulent life of one of the world’s most distinctive jazz vocalists.

The book begins with Holiday’s childhood in Baltimore, where she was born when her mother was just 13 years old. She goes on to tell of how she would run errands for a chance to listen to Louis Armstrong on a brothel’s Victrola, how she made it big moving to Harlem, getting hooked on heroin with her first husband, and writing her famous protest song, “Strange Fruit.”

Fascinating and quick-paced, it’s an easy and delicious read.

Blues People: Negro Music in White America

First published in 1963, Blues People: Negro Music in White America by Amiri Baraka is widely acknowledged to be the first jazz book by a Black author.

In the book, Baraka, a beat poet raised in New Jersey, illuminates how masters of the blues and jazz addressed the issues of their day through their music, and how the scourge of racism is forever woven into the artform. Moving chronologically from the West African slave trade to the jazz scene of the time, the book also tracks the evolution of the African American identity.

Blues People offers a riveting analysis of jazz within the context of African American culture and history. It’s a fascinating and ever-topical read, illuminating the sociology and values at the heart of the jazz tradition.

Playing Changes

For a more modern take on jazz, check out Playing Changes, written by one of today’s more prominent jazz critics, Nate Chinen. It contends with a question so often discussed, particularly since jazz is no longer the popular style it once was: Is jazz dead? Or is it just changing and evolving?

Chinen argues it’s the latter, and that we should let the genre live on and evolve past its time in the spotlight. He looks closely at what has happened to jazz since it was a popular music, including its fragmentation and institutionalization in the 1980s and 1990s.

Chinen also outlines the connections between jazz and other Black musical styles like neo-soul, hip-hop and electronica, making a compelling argument for the genre-fluid modern jazz sound. It’s an exploratory jazz framework that bucks a single, linear historical or musical trajectory.

The end of summer is always bittersweet, particularly as the long, sunny days are replaced with chilly temperatures and darkness. A good reading list, particularly about a musical genre and cultural movement as rich as jazz, may help ease the transition — and these books are just the tip of the iceberg.

Whether you want a sprawling look at the style’s history, or a more intimate portrait of an iconic jazz musician, this book list will entertain and help deepen your jazz listening experience.

