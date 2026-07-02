School of Jazz guest DJs for July: Zach Fringer and Jack Matson

Recent graduates of the Seattle Academy of Arts and Sciences, Zach Fringer and Jack Matson are getting to be familiar faces around the KNKX studios.

Just a few weeks after performing a studio session with their quartet, the pair shared the microphone and an hour of their favorite jazz as the School of Jazz guest DJs for July. Their sets explored their mutual love of trumpet and made connections between modern jazz and its roots.

Regarding their recent in-studio performance, drummer Matson expressed appreciation for the opportunity to perform and work with their mentor, guitarist Andy Coe, through this KNKX program.

“I thought I had a good solo until Andy started cooking!," said Fringer, calling out Coe’s solo on their version of Billy Cobham’s “Red Baron."

Fringer and Matson both played some trumpet before arriving on their main instruments, so they honored jazz trumpet legend Miles Davis with three very different songs in their playlist. They included a burning live recording of “So What,” the beautiful, improvised ballad “Generique” and the wildly percussive early-'70s fusion of “On the Corner.”

Both student musicians acknowledged Davis’ lifelong pursuit of a new sound and his mastery in creating improvisational opportunities for himself and his bandmates.

They sprinkled in modern sounds, too, from the '70s fusion group Caldera, jazz rocker Santana, and '90s jazz-hip-hop group Jahari Massamba Unit, co-led by jazz drummer Karriem Riggins and DJ-producer-multi-instrumentalist Madlib.

The pair plan to put their Pacific Northwest jazz education to good use as they head to the east coast for college. Matson attends The New School in New York City in the fall, and Fringer will be at Drexel University in Philadelphia. They're eager to encounter other talented young musicians as their lives enter a new chapter.

“We’ll keep in touch,” Fringer said, with a smile.

What instrument do you play and why?

Zach: I play guitar because of the versatility. As the great Les Paul said, "On the piano, middle C will always be in the same place. On guitar, you can play the same note in so many places." I love that.

Jack: I play drums because I have always loved hearing them in songs and they are used in all sorts of music.

What is your favorite jazz piece?

Zach: "Bottom of the Barrel," live at the Club Mozambique, by guitarist Grant Green.

Jack: "Cyclic Episode" by Sam Rivers.

Who is your jazz hero?

Zach: Grant Green.

Jack: Right now, Tony Williams.

Why jazz?

Zach: Jazz blends together all types of sounds that you might not expect to work together, and it fully explores all the possibilities of music.

Jack: I love jazz because it acts as a catalyst for creation and artistry while also giving me community and purpose.

