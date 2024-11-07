School of Jazz guest DJs for November: Andrew Schaff and Lars Hausermann

Juanita High School jazz band members Lars Hauserman and Andrew Schaff are best described as musicians, because they're both instrumentalists and singers. Now they can add to their resumes KNKX School of Jazz guest DJs as the pair take over the first hour of Evening Jazz this Thursday night at 7.

Hauserman is a senior mostly focused on flute in the jazz band, and Schaff, the sophomore, plays mostly saxophone. They both share a passion for singing and playing guitar.

"Singing has really influenced my musical journey because I always keep it with me," said Hauserman.

Getting early vocal experience in choirs, Schaff shared that he "loves singing with a group of people, and harmonies are my favorite thing about music."

The pair's diverse musical interests can be heard on their show. The playlist includes the legendary Duke Ellington and a teaming of stars Dizzy Gillespie, Sonny Rollins and Sonny Stitt. Guitarist Masayoshi Takanaka adds some modern rhythms, and Dave Koz meets Herb Alpert as the horn players both sing as well.

Annemarie Smith / Juanita High School Guest DJs Lars Hauserman and Andrew Schaff invite you to their Juanita High School jazz band and choir gala fundraising for a trip to perform at Disneyland in the Spring.

Hauserman and Schaff consider themselves outgoing and exhibit confidence in their radio debut, qualities they also bring to the stage when they perform. The consummate entertainer Louis Prima leads off their show with plenty of energy, and the cats from Juanita keep it rolling.

The funky show closer "Memphis Underground" from flute icon Herbie Mann help wrap up thing but not before Hauserman and Schaff offered an invitation to their listeners.

The Juanita High School jazz band gala is on Nov. 22 at the high school commons, raising funds to send the band and choir to perform in Disneyland next Spring.

Which instruments do you play and why?

Lars: I play the guitar in my school’s jazz ensemble, which I started in 3rd grade so that I could learn rock songs that I heard in the car. In 6th grade, when I moved from Indiana out here to Seattle, I learned about the middle school jazz band and was interested in checking it out. I worked on my skills over the summer of 7th grade and landed a spot. I also play flute and I’ve been singing in jazz and concert choirs since 3rd grade as well.

Andrew: My main instrument in my school’s jazz ensemble is the Alto Saxophone. I started playing the saxophone halfway through my 5th grade year through the band program. I’d been playing the flute, but over time I started to gravitate more to the sax. Along with Alto and Soprano sax, I’ve also had the chance to play the guitar and flute in jazz band.

What's your all-time favorite jazz piece?

Lars: It’s hard to pick a favorite, but I really like “Brazilian Skies” as recorded by Masayoshi Takanaka.

Andrew: My all-time favorite jazz piece would have to be "Without a Song" by George Benson. I still remember the first time I’d heard the song suggested to me by my jazz guitar teacher, and I was just blown away by the song and the way the time changes added to it.

Who are your jazz heroes?

Lars: I am still trying to figure that out. I gravitate towards music that is unique and funky. I tend to like jazz fusion and my favorite artist is definitely Masayoshi Takanaka.

Andrew: The person that first inspired me to play jazz was my middle school band director, Mr. Ron Maier. Starting my jazz career right when the pandemic hit was hard, but he helped me stick with it over the course of online school. I was able to start soloing, and it quickly got to the point where I didn’t get nervous about soloing at concerts anymore. He is one of the main reasons that I am where I am today musically, and I couldn’t thank him enough for it.

Why jazz?

Lars: I’ve always enjoyed the music making process. Something about getting together and grooving is really motivating to me. Jazz band is the place for a groovy jam, so I keep coming back.

Andrew: It started as an option when signing up for middle school classes, but now it’s just a part of who I am and the music that I listen to and play with others. There is a certain thing about listening to and playing jazz music that helps give you better musical theory skills and just general skills such as working with and listening to others. It’s a great experience for me, and I try my best to make it a great experience for others so that they can enjoy the music as much as I do.

Andrew & Lars' playlist:

1. "Angelina/Zooma Zooma" Louis Prima

2. "Tokyo Reggie" Masayoshi Takanaka

3. "Got to Be There" Grant Green

4. "I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free" Nina Simone

5. "On the Sunny Side of the Street" Dizzy Gillespie/Sonny Rollins/Sonny Stitt

6. "This Guy's in Love with You" Dave Koz ft. Herb Alpert

7. "Take the 'A' Train" Duke Ellington

8. "It Could Happen to You" Chet Baker

9. "Memphis Underground" Herbie Mann