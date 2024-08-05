Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Thousands brave the heat for 70th anniversary of Newport Jazz Festival

KNKX Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published August 5, 2024 at 4:44 PM PDT
Saxophonist Kirk Whalum, left, performs during the Newport Jazz Festival, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, in Newport, R.I.
1 of 6  — Newport Jazz Festival
Saxophonist Kirk Whalum, left, performs during the Newport Jazz Festival, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, in Newport, R.I.
Steven Senne / AP
Nile Rodgers, center, and Chic perform during the Newport Jazz Festival, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, in Newport, R.I.
2 of 6  — Newport Jazz Festival
Nile Rodgers, center, and Chic perform during the Newport Jazz Festival, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, in Newport, R.I.
Steven Senne / AP
Laufey performs during the Newport Jazz Festival, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, in Newport, R.I.
3 of 6  — Newport Jazz Festival
Laufey performs during the Newport Jazz Festival, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, in Newport, R.I.
Steven Senne / AP
Shabaka Hutchings, center, performs during the Newport Jazz Festival, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, in Newport, R.I.
4 of 6  — Newport Jazz Festival
Shabaka Hutchings, center, performs during the Newport Jazz Festival, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, in Newport, R.I.
Steven Senne / AP
Meshell Ndegeocello performs during the Newport Jazz Festival, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, in Newport, R.I.
5 of 6  — Newport Jazz Festival
Meshell Ndegeocello performs during the Newport Jazz Festival, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, in Newport, R.I.
Steven Senne / AP
Bassist Christian McBride, right, performs during the Newport Jazz Festival, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, in Newport, R.I. Trombonist Fred Wesley sits at left.
6 of 6  — Newport Jazz Festival
Bassist Christian McBride, right, performs during the Newport Jazz Festival, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, in Newport, R.I. Trombonist Fred Wesley sits at left.
Steven Senne / AP

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — A capacity crowd of about 10,000 people braved heat and humidity to witness the 70th anniversary of the Newport Jazz Festival, one of the largest music festivals in New England.

The festival, which ends Sunday, is also one of the biggest multi-day jazz festivals in the world. It has brought legions of people to the coastal Rhode Island community over the decades. Held at Fort Adams State Park, festivalgoers benefited from a cool ocean breeze, a sprinkling of rain and misting fans.

Performers at this year's festival included Elvis Costello, Meshell Ndegeocello, Dinner Party and Samara Joy. Over the years, the festival has welcomed Muddy Waters, Tito Puente, Isaac Hayes, Dizzy Gillespie and dozens of others. Gillespie recorded a 1957 live album at the festival.

The festival sold out all three days this year.
Tags
Jazz LaufeyChristian McBrideShabaka Hutchings
The Associated Press
The Associated Press (“AP”) is the essential global news network, delivering fast, unbiased news from every corner of the world to all media platforms and formats. On any given day, more than half the world’s population sees news from the AP. Founded in 1846, the AP today is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering. The AP considers itself to be the backbone of the world’s information system, serving thousands of daily newspaper, radio, television, and online customers with coverage in text, photos, graphics, audio and video.
See stories by The Associated Press
Related Content