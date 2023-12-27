In Remembrance: Wayne Shorter

The opening bars of "Blues a la Carte," the lead-off tune on a debut album called Introducing Wayne Shorter, seems like a good place to start.

That was in the early days: 1959 – when Shorter was playing tenor sax. His contributions to the jazz canon on that instrument would be impressive enough, whether it be during his time with Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers, or Miles Davis’ band.

But the sounds he produced on the soprano sax have further immortalized Shorter’s place in jazz history. He could be gentle, playful, haunting – whatever the occasion demanded. Here’s a bit of the cut Teen Town, when Shorter was in the group Weather Report:

Artists from outside the jazz realm sought out Shorter to provide that soprano sax touch that they simply couldn’t find anywhere else: The Rolling Stones, Don Henley, Steely Dan. Here’s Shorter’s distinctive sound on Joni Mitchell’s song Moon at the Window:

It would be very easy – and pleasurable – to spend the rest of this remembrance playing songs from Shorter’s catalog. Or we could discuss his legendary status as a composer, which included a graphic novel and an opera late in his career. It would take quite a while to list all his awards and accolades. But just as important – perhaps most important – is the impact Shorter had on his peers, agents, fans and anybody who was lucky enough to spend any amount of time with him.

Danilo Pérez was the longtime pianist in a magnificent quartet Shorter formed in the year 2000. In an email exchange with Danilo, he explained how Shorter had a “childlike curiosity and imagination, combined with an infinite pursuit in seeking wisdom.”

For Shorter, life was inseparable with music. Want to become a better musician? Live life to the fullest. That’ll provide you with compelling stories to share.

When Shorter found out Pérez was a social activist, Shorter encouraged him to “play for all the people you’re helping. Write and play music the way you want the world to be.”

John Patitucci, a great bassist in that same quartet, explained to us that Shorter's camaraderie extended well past the members in the band.

“He was able to engage and inspire, and communicate freely with anyone," Patitucci said.

"One day my daughter who – I don’t even know how old she was, maybe seven, I'm not sure – she was very young. She was on the phone, and she was pretty small and she was laughing and joking around. Finally I asked her, ‘Who in the world are you talking to?’ She hands me the phone and goes, ‘It’s Wayne, Dad.’”

Drummer Terri Lyne Carrington toured with Shorter when she was quite young, only 21. Carrington spoke to us about Shorter’s devout Buddhist views which were central to how he navigated this world and his place in it. She said that philosophical approach continues to resonate with her.

“One particular thing that comes to mind is changing poison into medicine," Carrington said.

"Also, being the kind of person that affects your environment, as opposed to letting your environment dictate everything to you. All of those things helped to make me a better musician, so I’m grateful to Wayne for exposing me to this practice.”

We usually end these remembrance pieces with lines like “rest in peace” or “rest in power.” But the more you hear from friends, colleagues, and fans of Shorter about the enduring impact he’s had in their lives – not just their musical careers – it seems as if the essence of Wayne Shorter is still very much with us. Still very much “in the present.”