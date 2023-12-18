KNKX presents: Holiday music for jazz lovers and blues fans

To celebrate the holiday season, KNKX compiled two playlists of merry holiday music. These festive songs are performed by your favorite jazz and blues artists such as Ella Fitzgerald, Nat King Cole, Otis Redding and Jonny Lee Hooker.

Listen to a preview below or log into Spotify to enjoy the full set.

Tune in to KNKX on air and online starting Dec. 23 for holiday music during our regular music shows. Explore our holiday programming schedule for more holiday jazz classics and storytelling.

Happy Holidays!

Holiday Playlist: Jazz edition

Holiday Playlist: Blues edition