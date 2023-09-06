Donate
School Of Jazz Guest DJ
Since 2005, KNKX's School of Jazz has provided mentorship, learning and performance opportunities to Western Washington middle school, high school and college jazz students. A cornerstone of the station's signature community outreach program, it has directly impacted thousands of jazz students, band directors and professional musicians. School of Jazz is sponsored by BECU.

KNKX School of Jazz guest DJ for September: Elijah Litvak

KNKX Public Radio | By Abe Beeson
Published September 6, 2023 at 12:47 PM PDT
Guest DJ Elijah Litvak arrives at the new KNKX Seattle studios to record his show (with a bag of pastries for our staff).
Elijah Litvak
Guest DJ Elijah Litvak arrives at the new KNKX Seattle studios to record his show (with a bag of pastries for our staff).

Elijah Litvak, September's KNKX School of Jazz guest DJ, showed up to record his show with a bag of pastries for the station staff. The young jazz lover's giving spirit extended to share his favorite trumpet hits with the KNKX listeners.

Litvak is an incoming freshman at the Seattle Academy, excited to join their Jazz Band 1. He's a fan of the school's band director, saxophonist Stuart MacDonald, who recently brought his top players together with Seattle organist Joe Doria for a School of Jazz studio session.

A gregarious young man who enjoys public speaking, Litvak was thrilled to express his love of jazz trumpet legends Miles Davis, Louis Armstrong and Dizzy Gillespie. Litvak saved his greatest praise for hitmaker Herb Alpert, playing his Tijuana Brass classic "A Taste of Honey." Litvak exclaimed, "this man is a genius!"

Litvak was a recent participant at Centrum's Jazz Port Townsend camp and loved the experience from the lessons to the live performances. He never imagined so much jazz in one place, he explained.

Enjoy a few of the greatest hits in jazz on Elijah Litvak's guest DJ show. You're sure to enjoy the magnetic personality of this outgoing jazz lover and connect to KNKX to find how you can get involved in our School of Jazz.

Which instrument do you play and why?

I play trumpet, and I love the trumpet legends as well as the edginess to the trumpet sound.

What is your favorite jazz piece?

"So What" Miles Davis - it's just freaking awesome on so many levels.

Who is your jazz hero?

Herb Alpert

Why jazz?

I have always felt a strong connection to jazz, even when I was not exposed to it as a child. The jazz community is skilled and connected.

Elijah's playlist:

  • "Autumn Leaves" Cannonball Adderley with Miles Davis
  • "A Taste of Honey" Herb Alpert & Tijuana Brass
  • "Bloomdido" Charlie Parker & Dizzy Gillespie
  • "Hello, Dolly!" Louis Armstrong
  • "Funk in a Deep Freeze" Chet Baker
  • "Cantaloupe Island" Herbie Hancock with Freddie Hubbard
  • "Blue Train" John Coltrane with Lee Morgan
