Jazz

After nearly 24 years, KNKX jazz and blues host Robin Lloyd has decided to retire

KNKX Public Radio | By Robin Lloyd
Published May 24, 2023 at 11:12 AM PDT
John Froschauer, PLU
/
Robin Lloyd in the air studio, 2016

Dear friends,

I am retiring from KNKX. My last day will be May 31, 2023.

This hasn’t been an easy decision. My position at this station has been a huge part of my life, and my identity, for almost 24 years.

I have so enjoyed everything I've been able to do on behalf of KNKX, especially connecting with listeners all along the way.

But I realize it’s time for me to retire, and I look forward to joining listeners in hearing some new, fresh voices on KNKX.

Joey Cohn, thank you for listening to the cassette tape (!) I sent to you 1998, and for taking a chance on me.

My initial “job interview” at this station was an all-day meeting with Nick Morrison and Dick Stein. It was the perfect introduction to the kind of radio station I wanted to join.

I survived that meeting, albeit with my sides aching from excessive laughter, so they hired me. Go figure.

In 1999 I started as a substitute jazz host, and then picked up two overnight "Jazz on the Grooveyard" shifts per week. I hosted the Saturday night All Blues program for 6 years, and went on to hosting Morning Jazz, then Afternoon Jazz, and eventually, Evening Jazz.

The Jazz Caliente segment on Thursday's Afternoon Jazz was my attempt to infuse more Latin Jazz and World Music rhythms into our mix, starting in 2012. A listener survey about Jazz Caliente was overwhelmingly positive, and the segment became an hour-long specialty show on Saturdays in 2016. It's been a real treat for me to build and host that show, and I'm delighted to be able to turn it over to the multi-talented Freddy "Fuego" Gonzalez.

To all of my colleagues, co-workers, and KNKX community partners, past and present: You do such amazing, important work every single day. I haven’t always acknowledged that, so I’m telling you now. I am so proud of everything we have accomplished together.

To the newcomers: You’re stepping into a place with a long, rich history of excellence. Bring your best.

To the local, national and international musicians and music educators who have been the main focus of my on-air shows and my online content: I continue to be in awe of your talent and dedication. Thank you for allowing me to showcase your music and your stories.

To KNKX listeners and supporters: I can’t possibly thank you enough. It has been a distinct honor and my greatest pleasure to share music and stories and events with you.

I'll be listening.

Here are a few memories:

Robin Lloyd presents a Jazz Journalists Association "Jazz Heroes" award to John Bishop and Matt Jorgensen at the 2019 Ballard Jazz Festival
Robin Lloyd presents a Jazz Journalists Association "Jazz Heroes" award to John Bishop and Matt Jorgensen at the 2019 Ballard Jazz Festival
Lisa Hagen Glynn
Robin Lloyd as cover girl on the Washington Blues Society Bluesletter in recognition of her feature "The Blue Plate Special" on KNKX.
Robin Lloyd as cover girl on the Washington Blues Society Bluesletter in recognition of her feature "The Blue Plate Special" on KNKX.
John Froschauer, PLU
Being Bozos at the Firesign Theatre's performance at Kirkland Performance Center in 2012 with Dave Meyer and Dick Stein
Being Bozos at the Firesign Theatre's performance at Kirkland Performance Center in 2012 with Dave Meyer and Dick Stein
Cheryl DeGroot
Robin Lloyd presents Cecile McLorin Salvant with a Jazz Journalists Association award for Vocalist of the Year, 2019 at Jazz Alley, Seattle
Robin Lloyd presents Cecile McLorin Salvant with a Jazz Journalists Association award for Vocalist of the Year, 2019 at Jazz Alley, Seattle
Michael Slivka
Dancing with Nick Morrison at a Maceo Parker concert in SODO, 2008(?). Nick called it "getting Maceated."
Dancing with Nick Morrison at a Maceo Parker concert in SODO, 2008(?). Nick called it "getting Maceated."
Cecilia Morrison
Robin Lloyd as "Moistella Culatello" with Dick Stein in the KNKX production of "Jimmy Jazzoid Rides Again" 2013
Robin Lloyd as "Moistella Culatello" with Dick Stein in the KNKX production of "Jimmy Jazzoid Rides Again" 2013
Justin Styer, KNKX
That day when the Mayor of Tacoma Marilyn Strickland stopped by and asked to get a photo with Robin Lloyd, 2016
That day when the Mayor of Tacoma Marilyn Strickland stopped by and asked to get a photo with Robin Lloyd, 2016
KNKX staff
Goofing around in the control room with Dick Stein, 2014
Goofing around in the control room with Dick Stein, 2014
John Froschauer
Robin hawking raffle tickets at intermission, Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra concert, date unknown
Robin hawking raffle tickets at intermission, Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra concert, date unknown
Robert Wade
Robin Lloyd presents Wayne Shorter with a Jazz Journalists Association Award at Benaroya Hall, 2015
Robin Lloyd presents Wayne Shorter with a Jazz Journalists Association Award at Benaroya Hall, 2015
Jim Levitt for Earshot Jazz

Jazz
Robin Lloyd
Originally from Detroit, Robin Lloyd has been presenting jazz, blues and Latin jazz on public radio for nearly 40 years. She's a member of the Jazz Education Network and the Jazz Journalists Association.
