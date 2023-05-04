KNKX School of Jazz guest DJ for May: Luke Wilson

Luke Wilson is graduating from Bellarmine Preparatory School in Tacoma next month. He calls on his years of experience with their jazz band to serve as the KNKX School of Jazz guest DJ for May.

The young saxophonist joins Abe Beeson to present big bands, saxophone legends and an epic recording of Phil Woods with the Michel Legrand Jazz Orchestra that will leave your jaw on the floor. Learn more about this passionate jazz fan and check out his playlist below.

Which instrument do you play and why?

Alto sax. My dad introduced me to it when I was in elementary school and since then I fell in love with it.

What's your all time favorite jazz piece?

"My One and Only Love" by Johnny Hartman and John Coltrane

Who is your jazz hero?

Chet Baker

Why jazz?

Jazz taught me that music doesn't need to be uptight and serious. It is art. It can be fun. Laid back and slow, or energizing and fast. At the end of the day, jazz music is an amazing genre that is integrated and alluded to by almost all other modern music genres. It is important to the history of music in our country, and it deserves a lot more recognition.

Luke's Playlist:

