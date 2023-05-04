© 2023 Pacific Public Media
KNKX is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 81-1095651
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jazz
SOJ.png
School Of Jazz Guest DJ
Since 2005, KNKX's School of Jazz has provided mentorship, learning and performance opportunities to Western Washington middle school, high school and college jazz students. A cornerstone of the station's signature community outreach program, it has directly impacted thousands of jazz students, band directors and professional musicians. School of Jazz is sponsored by BECU.

KNKX School of Jazz guest DJ for May: Luke Wilson

KNKX Public Radio | By Abe Beeson
Published May 4, 2023 at 4:00 AM PDT
Guest DJ Luke Wilson
Abe Beeson
/
KNKX
Bellarmine Prep jazz band senior Luke Wilson co-hosts an hour of jazz on KNKX Thursday night at 7.

Luke Wilson is graduating from Bellarmine Preparatory School in Tacoma next month. He calls on his years of experience with their jazz band to serve as the KNKX School of Jazz guest DJ for May.

The young saxophonist joins Abe Beeson to present big bands, saxophone legends and an epic recording of Phil Woods with the Michel Legrand Jazz Orchestra that will leave your jaw on the floor. Learn more about this passionate jazz fan and check out his playlist below.

Which instrument do you play and why?

Alto sax. My dad introduced me to it when I was in elementary school and since then I fell in love with it.

What's your all time favorite jazz piece?

"My One and Only Love" by Johnny Hartman and John Coltrane

Who is your jazz hero?

Chet Baker

Why jazz?

Jazz taught me that music doesn't need to be uptight and serious. It is art. It can be fun. Laid back and slow, or energizing and fast. At the end of the day, jazz music is an amazing genre that is integrated and alluded to by almost all other modern music genres. It is important to the history of music in our country, and it deserves a lot more recognition.

Luke's Playlist:

  • "Big Bertha" Vincent Herring
  • "Gatsby" Chris Walden Big Band
  • "Corcovado" Stan Getz/Joao & Astrud Gilberto
  • "In Walked Bud" Thelonious Monk
  • "Mo' Better Blues" Branford Marsalis
  • "You're Mine, You" Chet Baker
  • "Remember" Hank Mobley
  • "Images" Phil Woods/Michel Legrand Jazz Orchestra
Tags
Jazz School of JazzBellarmine Preparatory SchoolCasey Whitson
Abe Beeson
Abe grew up in Western Washington, a 3rd generation Seattle/Tacoma kid. It was as a student at Pacific Lutheran University that Abe landed his first job at KNKX, editing and producing audio for news stories. It was a Christmas Day shift no one else wanted that gave Abe his first on-air experience which led to overnights, then Saturday afternoons, and started hosting Evening Jazz in 1998.
See stories by Abe Beeson
Related Content