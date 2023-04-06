KNKX School of Jazz guest DJ for April: Don Tran

Bass player Don Tran joins Abe Beeson as guest DJ for March. Don is a senior bass player with the Edmonds-Woodway High School jazz band. He showed off his talent in a virtual studio session with the school's ensemble at Boxley's in North Bend last year and will be traveling with the school's big band to the Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival later this month. Learn more about this big bass fan and check out his playlist below.

Which instrument do you play and why?

Bass because it is the coolest instrument in existence.

What’s your all-time favorite jazz piece?

I never get tired of "Waltz for Debby" by Bill Evans.

Who is your jazz hero?

John Patitucci.

Why jazz?

Jazz is a broad term for entire worlds of different sounds and feels, it’s good for the soul.

Don's Playlist:

