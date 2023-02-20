© 2023 Pacific Public Media
Jazz

Let the good times roll with music from New Orleans for Mardi Gras

KNKX Public Radio | By Robin Lloyd
Published February 20, 2023 at 6:00 AM PST
Mardi Gras
Gerald Herbert
/
AP
The Queen of the Krewe of Oshun Mardi Gras parade rides in the lead float in New Orleans, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.

The huge melting pot of cultures that is New Orleans, Louisiana, has produced great art, great food and great music. It all comes together on the festival known as Mardi Gras.

With its roots in ancient fertility rites and celebrations of spring, syncretized through the European Christian observations of Lent and Carnival, Mardi Gras or Fat Tuesday traditions are a prominent feature of the city of New Orleans.

The idea of Fat Tuesday is to party as much as you can before the start of Lent, when you are asked to give up something that you love (like meat, chocolate, beer or even that boyfriend your mother can't stand) for a period of 40 days.

The 2023 Mardi Gras season is in full swing, and KNKX will celebrate on Tuesday, Feb. 21, with jazz and R&B music throughout the day from the musicians who call New Orleans home.

From the originators like Louis Armstrong to New Orlean's Marsalis family, (known collectively as "the Marsali") to recent award-winning artists like Jon Batiste, steep yourself in the music of great Black artists and those who were influenced by them, on KNKX Mardi Gras Tuesday.

Here's all your options for tuning in for a Mardi Gras party on KNKX.

Tags
Jazz Louis ArmstrongNew OrleansThe Marsalis FamilyIrma Thomas
Robin Lloyd
Originally from Detroit, Robin Lloyd has been presenting jazz, blues and Latin jazz on public radio for nearly 40 years. She's a member of the Jazz Education Network and the Jazz Journalists Association.
