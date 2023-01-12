Songs of protest, hope and freedom for MLK Day on KNKX

Jazz and blues artists are no strangers to the struggle for equality. Many have naturally set their protests and dreams of freedom to music.

In 1939, Billie Holiday recorded a poem set to music, "Strange Fruit." It described the lynching of Black people in the American South.

In 2019, Quiana Lynell released her album "A Little Love," which showcased her version of Roberta Flack's "Tryin' Times" and the song "Sing Out, March On."

Gregory Porter made the struggle personal with his autobiographical song "Free" from his 2013 album "Liquid Spirit."

Trumpeter Terence Blanchard protested the death of Eric Garner with his 2015 album "Breathless."

Listen for songs of protest, hope and freedom on KNKX's Midday and Evening Jazz programs in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day taking place this year on January 16.