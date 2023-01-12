© 2023 Pacific Public Media

KNKX is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 81-1095651
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jazz

Songs of protest, hope and freedom for MLK Day on KNKX

KNKX Public Radio | By Robin Lloyd
Published January 12, 2023 at 6:00 AM PST
Pictures of the Week Photo Gallery-Global
Jae C. Hong
/
AP
A young boy walks past a painting of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during a Juneteenth celebration in Los Angeles, Friday, June 19, 2020.

KNKX's Midday Jazz and Evening Jazz shows will pay tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with songs related to the civil rights movement, past and present.

Jazz and blues artists are no strangers to the struggle for equality. Many have naturally set their protests and dreams of freedom to music.

In 1939, Billie Holiday recorded a poem set to music, "Strange Fruit." It described the lynching of Black people in the American South.

In 2019, Quiana Lynell released her album "A Little Love," which showcased her version of Roberta Flack's "Tryin' Times" and the song "Sing Out, March On."

Gregory Porter made the struggle personal with his autobiographical song "Free" from his 2013 album "Liquid Spirit."

Trumpeter Terence Blanchard protested the death of Eric Garner with his 2015 album "Breathless."

Listen for songs of protest, hope and freedom on KNKX's Midday and Evening Jazz programs in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day taking place this year on January 16.

Tags
Jazz MLK HolidayMartin Luther King DayDr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Robin Lloyd
Originally from Detroit, Robin Lloyd has been presenting jazz, blues and Latin jazz on public radio for nearly 40 years. She's a member of the Jazz Education Network and the Jazz Journalists Association.
See stories by Robin Lloyd
Related Content