Founded in 2017 by saxophonist Roxy Coss, the Women in Jazz Organization supports women and nonbinary musicians in jazz. Now 500 members strong, the organization seeks to address inequalities in jazz culture. The WIJO mentorship program started in 2018 to provide guidance in musical, career and interpersonal skills.

WIJO has extended its application deadline for its 2022-2023 mentorship program through midnight EST on Nov. 30.

South Arts is a nonprofit regional arts organization, working to elevate the arts by partnering with arts agencies, primarily in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

However, their "Jazz Road" grant program is open to jazz artists anywhere in the U.S. Up to $15,000 is available for multi-town performance tours.

The application deadline for tours taking place in March through September 2023 is Dec. 1. The next application cycle opens Jan. 23, 2023.