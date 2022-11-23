© 2022 Pacific Public Media

KNKX is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 81-1095651
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jazz

Applications due soon for jazz touring grants and mentoring

KNKX Public Radio | By Robin Lloyd
Published November 23, 2022 at 7:00 AM PST
2021 mentors-pic.jpeg
Women in Jazz Organization
WIJO 2021 Mentors: Vanisha Gould (voice), Tomeka Reid (composition), Jennifer Wharton (trombone), Grace Kelly (saxophone), Janis Siegel (voice), Terri Lyne Carrington (drums), Shirazette Tinnin (drums), Carla Cook (voice), Lessie Vonner (trumpet), Helen Sung (piano), Nadje Noordhuis (trumpet), Christine Jensen (composition), Gabrielle Murphy (saxophone), Mimi Jones (bass), Chloe Rowlands (trumpet), Camille Thurman (saxophone), Allison Miller (composition), Marion Hayden (bass), Ayn Inserto (composition), Sharel Cassity (saxophone)

Founded in 2017 by saxophonist Roxy Coss, the Women in Jazz Organization supports women and nonbinary musicians in jazz. Now 500 members strong, the organization seeks to address inequalities in jazz culture. The WIJO mentorship program started in 2018 to provide guidance in musical, career and interpersonal skills.

WIJO has extended its application deadline for its 2022-2023 mentorship program through midnight EST on Nov. 30.

South Arts is a nonprofit regional arts organization, working to elevate the arts by partnering with arts agencies, primarily in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

However, their "Jazz Road" grant program is open to jazz artists anywhere in the U.S. Up to $15,000 is available for multi-town performance tours.

The application deadline for tours taking place in March through September 2023 is Dec. 1. The next application cycle opens Jan. 23, 2023.

Tags
Jazz South ArtsWomen in Jazz Organizationgrant programs
Robin Lloyd
Originally from Detroit, Robin Lloyd has been presenting jazz, blues and Latin jazz on public radio for nearly 40 years. She's a member of the Jazz Education Network and the Jazz Journalists Association.
See stories by Robin Lloyd
Related Content