Jazz
School Of Jazz
Since 2005, KNKX's School of Jazz has provided mentorship, learning and performance opportunities to Western Washington middle school, high school and college jazz students. A cornerstone of the station's signature community outreach program, it has directly impacted thousands of jazz students, band directors and professional musicians. School of Jazz is sponsored by Alaska Airlines and BECU.

KNKX School of Jazz guest DJ for November: Paul Forsyth

KNKX Public Radio | By Abe Beeson
Published November 3, 2022 at 3:27 PM PDT
Abe Beeson
Snohomish pianist Paul Forsyth tickles the studio session ivories after his School of Jazz guest DJ shift

Twelve-year-old pianist Paul Forsyth from Sky Valley Education Center in Monroe joined Abe Beeson as our youngest School of Jazz guest DJ for November. Get to know Paul and his Q&A, and check out their playlist.

Which instrument do you play and why?

I mainly play piano, but I also sing and have tried guitar, bass and percussion.

I started playing piano at a young age, and it’s the only instrument I take lessons on, and the only instrument that I can read sheet music for. But I love drums to, I just can’t read drum music, and don’t have a drum set.

What’s your all-time favorite jazz piece?

There’s so much great jazz out there it’s hard to say, but overall, my favorite is "Rocker," by Miles Davis, featured in this set.

Who is your jazz hero?

When it comes to piano, my favorite is Dave Brubeck. However, one of my favorite jazz artists still producing music is Delvon Lamar from The DLO3.

Why jazz?

It’s upbeat, funky, happy, and there’s so many types of jazz that you can listen for years and still find new music that you love.

Paul's Playlist:

  • Miles Davis - "Move"
  • Halie Loren & John Shipe - "Beyond the Sea"
  • Buddy Rich Big Band - "Mercy, Mercy, Mercy"
  • Allen Toussaint - "Bright Mississippi"
  • Grant Geissman - "Say That!"
  • Dave Grusin - "Jazz Central Station Theme"
  • Traditional Old Merry Tale Jazzband - "Stevedore Stomp"
  • Miles Davis - "Rocker"
  • Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio - "Concussion"
  • Buddy Rich Big Band - "Three Day Sucker"
  • Dave Brubeck Quartet - "Bossa Nova U.S.A."

Follow Paul on YouTube.

Abe Beeson
Abe grew up in Western Washington, a 3rd generation Seattle/Tacoma kid. It was as a student at Pacific Lutheran University that Abe landed his first job at KNKX, editing and producing audio for news stories. It was a Christmas Day shift no one else wanted that gave Abe his first on-air experience which led to overnights, then Saturday afternoons, and started hosting Evening Jazz in 1998.
