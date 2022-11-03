KNKX School of Jazz guest DJ for November: Paul Forsyth

Twelve-year-old pianist Paul Forsyth from Sky Valley Education Center in Monroe joined Abe Beeson as our youngest School of Jazz guest DJ for November. Get to know Paul and his Q&A, and check out their playlist.

Which instrument do you play and why?

I mainly play piano, but I also sing and have tried guitar, bass and percussion.

I started playing piano at a young age, and it’s the only instrument I take lessons on, and the only instrument that I can read sheet music for. But I love drums to, I just can’t read drum music, and don’t have a drum set.

What’s your all-time favorite jazz piece?

There’s so much great jazz out there it’s hard to say, but overall, my favorite is "Rocker," by Miles Davis, featured in this set.

Who is your jazz hero?

When it comes to piano, my favorite is Dave Brubeck. However, one of my favorite jazz artists still producing music is Delvon Lamar from The DLO3.

Why jazz?

It’s upbeat, funky, happy, and there’s so many types of jazz that you can listen for years and still find new music that you love.

Paul's Playlist:



Miles Davis - "Move"

Halie Loren & John Shipe - "Beyond the Sea"

Buddy Rich Big Band - "Mercy, Mercy, Mercy"

Allen Toussaint - "Bright Mississippi"

Grant Geissman - "Say That!"

Dave Grusin - "Jazz Central Station Theme"

Traditional Old Merry Tale Jazzband - "Stevedore Stomp"

Miles Davis - "Rocker"

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio - "Concussion"

Buddy Rich Big Band - "Three Day Sucker"

Dave Brubeck Quartet - "Bossa Nova U.S.A."

Follow Paul on YouTube.