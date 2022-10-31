© 2022 Pacific Public Media

KNKX is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 81-1095651
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jazz

Dance Theatre of Harlem performs 'Sounds of Hazel' in Seattle

KNKX Public Radio | By Robin Lloyd
Published October 31, 2022 at 6:00 AM PDT
A male and female ballet dancers face each other wearing orange costumes on a darker orange set.
Rachel Neville
/
Seattle Theatre Group
Dance Theatre of Harlem's Anthony Santos and Amanda Smith in "Sounds of Hazel."

A groundbreaking pianist, vocalist and actress, Hazel Scott entranced audiences in the 1930s through the 1950s with her mix of jazz and classical music. The Dance Theatre of Harlem pays tribute to Scott on Nov. 5 in Seattle with "Sounds of Hazel."

Virginia Johnson, the artistic director for the professional ballet company and school based in New York City's Harlem neighborhood, told KNKX that production of the ballet began with the centennial of Scott's birth in 2020.

Hazel_Scott_1956.jpg
James Kriegsmann
/
Public domain via Wikimedia Commons
Hazel Scott in 1956

Johnson said Scott's son, Adam Clayton Powell III, was on the board of Washington Performing Arts in the District of Columbia and looking for ways to commemorate the centennial. A longtime presenter of Dance Theatre of Harlem, the organization gave Johnson a call.

“I started reading about this amazing woman and about her amazing life,” Johnson said.

“It breaks my heart because nobody knows who she is. And she's a towering figure. She had a huge career and she was an amazing, generous, gifted person. So we're on a mission now, to get more people know about Hazel Scott.”

It's Johnson's hope that beyond the performance, people become curious and interested in finding out more about Scott. The centennial also prompted Powell to donate The Hazel Scott Collection to the Library of Congress. Her works are being released on recordings again.

Johnson wanted to create a classical ballet to depict Scott’s life. She said there's long been prejudice against Black dancers in the field of classical dance, assuming they should instead perform modern and jazz. Johnson said that attitude is changing but very, very slowly.

“Black people don't have enough opportunity to create works in the classical idiom,” she said.

Dancing Through Harlem

Choreographer Tiffany Rae-Fisher and composer Erica Lewis-Blunt sourced Scott's own music and words to create a score for the aptly named "Sounds of Hazel."

"I'm thrilled to be able to come back to the Paramount Theater and bring Hazel Scott,” said Johnson.

She said Dance Theatre of Harlem will also perform "Passage" — another work by a female choreographer of color, Claudia Schreier.

"It is a work that was created for the 1619 commemoration, and the music is by the award-winning violinist/composer Jessie Montgomery," said Johnson.

"And most fun of the evening, we also have a work by our resident choreographer, Robert Garland, called 'Higher Ground,' set to the music of Stevie Wonder.“

Seattle Theatre Group presents Dance Theatre of Harlem at The Paramount in Seattle on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

On Thursday, Nov. 3, company members from Dance Theatre of Harlem will teach a movement workshop at Tacoma Urban Performing Arts Center for dancers with at least 4 years of formal ballet training.

Tags
Jazz Hazel ScottParamount TheatreballetDance Theatre of Harlem
Robin Lloyd
Originally from Detroit, Robin Lloyd has been presenting jazz, blues and Latin jazz on public radio for nearly 40 years. She's a member of the Jazz Education Network and the Jazz Journalists Association.
See stories by Robin Lloyd
Related Content
  • 640px-Hazel_Scott_1947.jpg
    Jazz
    Event celebrates pianist and activist Hazel Scott on Feb. 24
    Robin Lloyd
    A Juilliard-trained pianist who spoke seven languages, Hazel Scott was the first Black woman to host her own TV program, and she vigorously fought racism in the music, television and film industries. The March on Washington Film Festival celebrates her life and legacy with a virtual event on Feb. 24.