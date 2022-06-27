Bellevue Beats features regional artists in 30 free daytime concerts

Take your lunch outside and enjoy a wide variety of live musical performances at parks and plazas across downtown Bellevue this summer.

The series of 30 free lunchtime concerts organized by Bellevue Downtown Association starts July 5 and runs through September 8.

Tuesday and Thursday shows are from noon to 1 p.m. and Wednesday shows are from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Wednesday shows include a pop-up market.

Sites for the summer concerts include Skyline Tower, Bellevue Connection, Bellevue Downtown Park, the Spring District, and Bellevue Square Fountain Court.

The Bellevue Beats series includes regional favorites Pearl Django, Stephanie Anne Johnson, D'vonne Lewis, Darelle Holden, Sonando, Jovino Santos Neto, Stacy Jones, and many more. Folk music, vintage jazz, blues and roots, tango, Latin jazz, Brazilian choro, singer/songwriter, reggae, flamenco are all represented.

View the entire line-up for this summer's Bellevue Beats here.

