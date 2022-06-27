© 2022 Pacific Public Media

KNKX is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 81-1095651
Your Connection To Jazz, Blues and NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jazz

Bellevue Beats features regional artists in 30 free daytime concerts

KNKX Public Radio | By Robin Lloyd
Published June 27, 2022 at 11:37 AM PDT
pearl_django_image.jpg
Jim Mercure
/
courtesy of the artists
Pearl Django will perform July 6 at Bellevue Connection for Bellevue Beats

Take your lunch outside and enjoy a wide variety of live musical performances at parks and plazas across downtown Bellevue this summer.

The series of 30 free lunchtime concerts organized by Bellevue Downtown Association starts July 5 and runs through September 8.

Tuesday and Thursday shows are from noon to 1 p.m. and Wednesday shows are from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Wednesday shows include a pop-up market.

Sites for the summer concerts include Skyline Tower, Bellevue Connection, Bellevue Downtown Park, the Spring District, and Bellevue Square Fountain Court.

The Bellevue Beats series includes regional favorites Pearl Django, Stephanie Anne Johnson, D'vonne Lewis, Darelle Holden, Sonando, Jovino Santos Neto, Stacy Jones, and many more. Folk music, vintage jazz, blues and roots, tango, Latin jazz, Brazilian choro, singer/songwriter, reggae, flamenco are all represented.

View the entire line-up for this summer's Bellevue Beats here.

Tags

Jazz Pearl DjangoStephanie Anne Johnson
Robin Lloyd
Originally from Detroit, Robin Lloyd has been presenting jazz, blues and Latin jazz on public radio for nearly 40 years. She's a member of the Jazz Education Network and the Jazz Journalists Association.
See stories by Robin Lloyd
Related Content