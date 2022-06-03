© 2022 Pacific Public Media

Jazz

The North Bend Jazz Walk returns Saturday, June 4

KNKX Public Radio | By Robin Lloyd
Published June 3, 2022 at 11:17 AM PDT
Six high school students perform on a stage with a sign for "Boxley's" and a KNKX banner behind them. They play trombone, piano, saxophone, trumpet, drums and there is a singer.
Brenda Goldstein-Young
/
KNKX
An ensemble from the Mt. Si High School jazz band perform for a KNKX studio session at Boxley's in North Bend in April 2022.

The member-supported JazzClubsNW organization brings back its annual Jazz Walk in North Bend this Saturday, featuring over 100 musicians in 24 bands at 18 venues, all in one night.

The last North Bend Jazz Walk was held in 2019. The 2020 and 2021 events were cancelled due to COVID-19.

During the first years of the pandemic, when it was safe to do so, JazzClubsNW continued to provide their live performance and music education programs via livestream from their home-base stage at Boxley's in North Bend.

Now that Boxley's has re-opened to the public, they welcome live audiences, and will continue to livestream on their website, Facebook and YouTube outlets.

"I'm really excited to celebrate our local musicians again," said JazzClubsNW and North Bend Jazz Walk founder Danny Kolke. "Pete Christlieb, Janette West, Randy Halberstadt, Jovino Santos Neto, Jay Thomas and so many more, all in one event."

Located in the scenic foothills of the Cascade Mountains, historic North Bend provides a unique setting for a jazz extravaganza, but bring your umbrella.

"It usually rains for the Jazz Walk," said Kolke. "No worries. We'll be there, rain or shine."

Performances by the region's top high school jazz ensembles will kick off the festivities starting at 5 p.m.

One ticket allows access to all venues throughout the evening, located within easy walking distance. All ticket proceeds benefit local jazz education, live performance, and scholarships. 

Find more information about artists, venues and tickets for the 2022 North Bend Jazz Walk here.

Robin Lloyd
Originally from Detroit, Robin Lloyd has been presenting jazz, blues and Latin jazz on public radio for nearly 40 years. She's a member of the Jazz Education Network and the Jazz Journalists Association.
See stories by Robin Lloyd
