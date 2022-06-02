School of Jazz guest DJ for June: Hezekiah "Zeke" Daggett
Keyboardist Hezekiah "Zeke" Daggett from University High School in Greeley, Colorado will remotely join Abe Beeson as guest DJ during Evening Jazz at 7 p.m. He is in the school’s jazz band. Get to know him in this Q&A, and check out their playlist.
Which instrument do you play and why?
I play keyboards, piano and B3 Organ. I love the variety of sounds I can get from these instruments and it is a really cool way for me to express myself with a huge palette. It is the easiest way for me to express myself and what I want to come out.
What’s your all-time favorite jazz piece?
That is a hard question to answer, but I really love the album “Scenery” by Ryo Fukui.
Who is your jazz hero?
Tom Amend is a huge inspiration to me. I really love the way he plays the organ and piano and he creates intentional and melodic sounds from his instruments.
Why jazz?
It is a great way to further explore what music has to offer. I love discovering new music and new ways I can express my emotions and thoughts in music form. Jazz along with any other type of music makes me feel a certain way, and I can’t describe it because I feel like it wouldn’t be doing the music justice. I love the way it makes me feel. It is unlike any other feeling or experience in the world.
ZEKE DAGGETT'S PLAYLIST
- "Keep Whatin'" Tom Amend Organ Trio (Frontier Justice)
- "Me and My Baby" Horace Silver (Horace-Scope)
- "Rush" The Seatbelts (Cowboy Bebop Soundtrack)
- "Big Slick" Ryan Fourt (Big Slick)
- "Looking for the Answers" Aimee Nolte (Looking for the Answers)
- "It's You or No One" Sonny Stitt/Don Patterson (Fund You!)
- "This Feeling" Gabriel Mervine (Aurora)
Follow Zeke Daggett on YouTube (@Zeke Daggett), Facebook (@hezekiahdaggettmusic) and Instagram (@StoneJackals).