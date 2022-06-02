School of Jazz guest DJ for June: Hezekiah "Zeke" Daggett

Keyboardist Hezekiah "Zeke" Daggett from University High School in Greeley, Colorado will remotely join Abe Beeson as guest DJ during Evening Jazz at 7 p.m. He is in the school’s jazz band. Get to know him in this Q&A, and check out their playlist.

Which instrument do you play and why?

I play keyboards, piano and B3 Organ. I love the variety of sounds I can get from these instruments and it is a really cool way for me to express myself with a huge palette. It is the easiest way for me to express myself and what I want to come out.

What’s your all-time favorite jazz piece?

That is a hard question to answer, but I really love the album “Scenery” by Ryo Fukui.

Who is your jazz hero?

Tom Amend is a huge inspiration to me. I really love the way he plays the organ and piano and he creates intentional and melodic sounds from his instruments.

Why jazz?

It is a great way to further explore what music has to offer. I love discovering new music and new ways I can express my emotions and thoughts in music form. Jazz along with any other type of music makes me feel a certain way, and I can’t describe it because I feel like it wouldn’t be doing the music justice. I love the way it makes me feel. It is unlike any other feeling or experience in the world.

ZEKE DAGGETT'S PLAYLIST



"Keep Whatin'" Tom Amend Organ Trio (Frontier Justice)

"Me and My Baby" Horace Silver (Horace-Scope)

"Rush" The Seatbelts (Cowboy Bebop Soundtrack)

"Big Slick" Ryan Fourt (Big Slick)

"Looking for the Answers" Aimee Nolte (Looking for the Answers)

"It's You or No One" Sonny Stitt/Don Patterson (Fund You!)

"This Feeling" Gabriel Mervine (Aurora)

Follow Zeke Daggett on YouTube (@Zeke Daggett), Facebook (@hezekiahdaggettmusic) and Instagram (@StoneJackals).