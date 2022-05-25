Joey Alexander shares new music and his latest album

Over his eight years as a professional jazz pianist, Joey Alexander has worked with stars like Joshua Redman and Wynton Marsalis. He's earned three Grammy nominations and his sixth album Origin comes out Friday.

Yes, Joey Alexander is still a month away from his 19th birthday, but the entirely original music on his new release shows a pianist with musical maturity. He's also added the Fender Rhodes to his bag of tricks, which he showed off in an exclusive KNKX studio session at Dimitriou's Jazz Alley this month.

Alexander spoke with KNKX jazz host Abe Beeson about playing electric keys, writing music in the pandemic, and how much he appreciates the chance to play for audiences again. With bassist Kris Funn and drummer John Davis, Joey Alexander explored three of his latest songs: "Angel Eyes", "Summer Rising", and "Remembering".

We think this is a performance you'll never forget.

