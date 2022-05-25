© 2022 Pacific Public Media

KNKX is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 81-1095651
Your Connection To Jazz, Blues and NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jazz

Joey Alexander shares new music and his latest album

KNKX Public Radio | By Abe Beeson
Published May 25, 2022 at 4:44 PM PDT
Joey Alexander Trio at Jazz Alley
Abe Beeson
/
iPhone photograph
Pianist Joey Alexander's trio played three songs just for KNKX listeners at Jazz Alley

Over his eight years as a professional jazz pianist, Joey Alexander has worked with stars like Joshua Redman and Wynton Marsalis. He's earned three Grammy nominations and his sixth album Origin comes out Friday.

Yes, Joey Alexander is still a month away from his 19th birthday, but the entirely original music on his new release shows a pianist with musical maturity. He's also added the Fender Rhodes to his bag of tricks, which he showed off in an exclusive KNKX studio session at Dimitriou's Jazz Alley this month.

Alexander spoke with KNKX jazz host Abe Beeson about playing electric keys, writing music in the pandemic, and how much he appreciates the chance to play for audiences again. With bassist Kris Funn and drummer John Davis, Joey Alexander explored three of his latest songs: "Angel Eyes", "Summer Rising", and "Remembering".

We think this is a performance you'll never forget.

KNKX thanks O Bee Credit Union for their support. Also thanks to Jim and Birte Falconer, supporters of studio sessions and a free, independent and energetic press, who urge listeners to get involved in their local community and support KNKX.
JoeyA_Final.mp4

Tags

Jazz Joey AlexanderJazz Alley
Abe Beeson
Abe grew up in Western Washington, a 3rd generation Seattle/Tacoma kid. It was as a student at Pacific Lutheran University that Abe landed his first job at KNKX, editing and producing audio for news stories. It was a Christmas Day shift no one else wanted that gave Abe his first on-air experience which led to overnights, then Saturday afternoons, and started hosting Evening Jazz in 1998.
See stories by Abe Beeson
Related Content