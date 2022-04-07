School of Jazz guest DJ for April: Kara Pizzo

Trombonist Kara Pizzo from Sammamish High School in Bellevue will join Abe Beeson as guest DJ on April 7 during Evening Jazz at 7 p.m. Get to know her in this Q&A, and check out her playlist.

Which instrument do you play and why?

I’ve played trombone since 5th grade, yet I’m still not entirely sure why I picked it. I do know, however, that I’m so glad I did. I’ve tried trumpet, French horn, even a little bit of percussion, but trombone is definitely my favorite.

What's your all-time favorite jazz piece?

My favorite jazz piece is “In the Mood” by Glenn Miller because it has a bright and cheerful tune that fills you with energy.

Who is your jazz hero?

My jazz hero is Melba Liston because she was the first female trombonist to play in big bands.

Why jazz?

Jazz has a way of expressing emotion that no other genre has, everything from pain to joy. Whether you’re playing jazz or listening to jazz, the feeling is so infectious you can’t help dancing.

KARA PIZZO’S PLAYLIST

“In the Mood” Glenn Miller (Moonlight Serenade)

“Like the Movies” Laufey

“Take Five” Dave Brubeck Quartet (Time Out)

“Anything Goes” Tony Bennett/Lady Gaga (Cheek to Cheek)

“Puddle Jumping” Si Zentner

“Just the Two of Us” Grover Washington, Jr. (Winelight)

“Almost Like Being in Love” Nat King Cole (Nat "King" Cole Sings for Two in Love)

“Misty” Erroll Garner (Contrasts)

“Take the ‘A’ Train” Duke Ellington

“Come Back” Trombone Shorty (Lifted)

“Never Do an Abadanian” Melba Liston (Melba Listeon & Her ‘Bones)

“It’s Been a Long, Long Time” Harry James

Follow Kara's band project @girlsellingtonproject on Instagram.