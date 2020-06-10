All Blues Virtual Event with Stephanie Anne Johnson

Blues/roots singer/songwriter Stephanie Anne Johnson was All Blues host John Kessler's special guest for KNKX's live streamed Zoom event on June 5.

Stephanie Anne performed three songs — "Some of You," "American Blues," and "Take This Love," the title track to their album with the Hidogs released in November 2019. They talked about their musical influences and imparted wisdom about staying positive and keeping the music alive during these challenging times. The time went by much too quickly and we hope to continue the conversation and hear more music from Stephanie Anne in the near future.

As KNKX navigates the virtual event space, everything is a learning experience. We attempted to stream the June 5 event on the All Blues Fan site as well as on Zoom, which proved challenging. If Facebook was your preferred platform for watching the event, we apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your being a part of the experiment.

We're excited to share a video of Stephanie Anne performing "Take This Love" from the All Blues live streamed event. We are so grateful for Stephanie Anne's time and talent, and for spending their Friday night with all of us. We also want to thank Jesse Turcotte and Mackenzie McAninch, from Stephanie Anne's team, for their help on this event. You can support Stephanie Anne's craft and help them preserve music vitality by visiting their Bandcamp page.