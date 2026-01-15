Donate
KNKX honors Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2026

KNKX Public Radio | By Adrian Florez
Published January 15, 2026 at 4:00 AM PST
In this 1960 file photo, Martin Luther King Jr. speaks in Atlanta.

KNKX honors and celebrates the important legacy of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his invaluable achievements for justice, equality, education, and service. This year, Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed on Monday, January 19. This federal holiday is observed nationwide on the third Monday in January.

Celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. day with us by exploring these regional events, programming and music.

Regional Events and Exhibitions

53rd Annual Community Celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr.
January 16 at Brockey Conference Center at South Seattle College, Delridge

To kick off Seattle Colleges Social Justice Week, join Seattle Colleges for a community gathering and conversation celebrating the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. Keynote speakers and young local scholars affiliated with Speak with Purpose will share original speeches. Music by DaNell Daymon and Greater Works. Emceed by Monique Ming Laven from KIRO 7. Presented by Seattle Colleges.

2026 MLK Day March & Celebration
January 17 at Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Park, Seattle

This youth-led MLK Jr. Day March and Celebration centers the voices of young leaders shaping Seattle’s future. Guided by the theme “Your Time is Now,” the day begins with a gathering at the MLK Jr. Memorial Park before a community march to Rainier Community Center for a free, family-friendly celebration. Presented by Seattle Parks and Recreation.

City of Federal Way MLK Celebration 2026
January 17 at Federal Way Performing Arts and Event Center, Federal Way

This year's theme, "Turning Pain Into Peace – Living Out the Dream" will feature key note speakers and performances. Keynote speaker: Reverend Anthony Thompson. Presented by Federal Way Performing Arts and Event Center.

MLK Celebration 2026
January 18 at Frank Buxton Auditorium at Bainbridge Island Museum of Art, Bainbridge Island

Join Kitsap ERACE, Living Arts Cultural Heritage Project, and other local organizations for an afternoon of community celebration through conversation, arts, and culture. Free, but registration is recommended.

26th Annual Expansions MLK Unity Party and Live Broadcast
January 18 at The Clock-Out Lounge, Seattle

This celebration will kick off with DJ Supreme La Rock for a Live Broadcast of Sunday Soul, and will continue through Expansions and Beyond with DJs Riz, Brit Hansen, Kid Hops, Sharlese and Alex Ruder. The event will feature music, dancing and celebration in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Presented by KEXP. 21+

Community Service: A Path to Action
January 19 at Greater Tacoma Convention Center, Tacoma

The event will include the presentation of the Lifetime Service Award, honoring Uncle Boy Chun Fook, and the Emerging Leader Award, recognizing JD Davis. In addition to these honors, the celebration will feature a dynamic program once again hosted by Kwabi Amoah-Forson and a community outreach fair. There will be community outreach fair.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Commemoration
January 19 at Washington State History Museum, Tacoma

Tacoma Arts Live presents 11 Days in the Life of Dr. King. There will be two performances at Washington State History Museum Auditorium at: 11:00 AM and 1:00 PM. Admission to the Washington State History Museum is free for the day. Presented by Tacoma Arts Live.

Stories on Martin Luther King Jr.

Jazz music and Martin Luther King Jr.

Adrian Florez
Adrian can often be found engaging and connecting with diverse listeners and supporters at KNKX signature and partner events. He works closely with the events, marketing, and content teams, while also chairing the KNKX Equity and Inclusion committee.
