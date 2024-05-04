Donate
Coal transition: Raising fish and a workforce with an economic development grant

StateImpact Pennsylvania | By Rachel McDevitt
Published May 4, 2024 at 4:48 AM PDT
Rainbow trout swim in a tank at Onalaska High School in Onalaska, Washington on March 5, 2024.
Jeremy Long
/
WITF
Rainbow trout swim in a tank at Onalaska High School in Onalaska, Washington on March 5, 2024.

About a half an hour from Centralia, at Onalaska High School, Kevin Hoffman teaches career and technical education courses, like wood shop, metal work, and aquaculture.

Hoffman applied for and got two TransAlta grants totaling $65,000 to upgrade the school’s fish hatchery program to one that rivals commercial operations. That money was among $2 million that has gone to develop educational programs.

When he started at the school, the program was raising about 1,000 pounds of fish. Now it’s up to about 7,000 pounds each year.

Students do everything from feeding fish to constructing the new hatchery. Hoffman said students have to make careful measurements and problem-solve.

The students’ work has made a big impact on the local lake. They release up to 10,000 rainbow trout that can be caught and taken home. About 600 of those are between 6 and 8 pounds, making for an exciting opening day of fishing season.

Hoffman said he’s seen people that come from Seattle and Portland–each a two-hour drive away. Some people come from even farther.
It’s important to Hoffman that the program gives back to the community.

Even though very few of his students leave school for a career in fisheries, Hoffman said they are gaining skills that would be valuable to any employer.

This story was originally published by StateImpact Pennsylvania, a collaboration among WITF, WHYY and the Allegheny Front.
Rachel McDevitt
Rachel reports on energy and the environment for StateImpact Pennsylvania at WITF. work focuses on responses and solutions to climate change in the state legislature and communities around the state of Pennsylvania.
