Seattle puts limits on emissions from large existing buildings

Buildings are the fastest-growing source of climate pollution in Washington – the second largest source after transportation. Seattle City Council passed a policy Tuesday that requires existing structures that are 20,000 square-feet or larger to get to net-zero emissions by the year 2050.

Outgoing Councilmember Lisa Herbold chaired the select committee on climate action that brought the policy to the full council. She says it will reduce the city’s total climate emissions by 10%.

"The standards are performance based, which means that owners can choose what investments to make, as long as they're meeting the reduction targets. The bill will work in tandem with new state regulations for the Washington State Clean Building Performance Standard,” Herbold said before the final vote.

“And this is the most ambitious plan to reduce building emissions in Seattle history."

In a ceremony Wednesday, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell signed the policy, known as ‘BEPS’, into law. He was joined by environmental advocates, building owners, labor partners, affordable housing providers, and community members. The ceremony was recorded by the Seattle Channel.

Seattle has about 4,100 buildings that are covered by the new emissions standards. They include skyscrapers, low-rise buildings, multifamily residences, retail spaces, restaurants, churches, schools, campuses and community centers. Industrial and manufacturing facilities are exempt.

The full council approved the legislation unanimously, following a unanimous recommendation from the city’s Select Committee on Climate Action.

Alistair Jackson is a building performance consultant based in Seattle and one of dozens of stakeholders who testified in favor of the policy.

“We have the expertise and the technology and we've been deploying it in new buildings for more than a decade. But few are motivated to take on the challenge in existing buildings,” he said.

“This bill sends a market signal. You're going to have to do this, so get ready.”

He said it includes meaningful penalties for non-compliance (starting at $7500 for the smallest properties covered) and a ramp-up that’s long enough to make it feasible.