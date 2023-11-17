Federal agency recommends allowing Makah whale hunt

The decision on a proposed Makah whale hunt is getting closer. The federal government has issued its final environmental impact statement. It recommends a ceremonial hunt of up to two or three gray whales per year. But the final decision can’t come for at least another 30 days.

The Makah tribe originally made this request in 2005. The tribe is located in the northwesternmost corner of Washington State, on the Olympic Peninsula.

“That's a very long time ago, to be going through administrative process to exercise a reserve treaty right. It's very long time to wait,” said Makah chairman TJ Greene.

He was a volunteer on the police force after the tribe killed one whale in 1999, then faced so much scrutiny and lawsuits that they had to stop.

Two years ago, an administrative law judge recommended approval for a traditional subsistence hunt, following a five-day hearing in Seattle. Chairman Greene says the tribe will only do what they feel is best for the species.

“In fact, our treaty is the only thing that can really help these whales in the future in our perspective, you know, because there's a legal obligation of the federal government to honor those reserved rights, and to make sure that those stocks are healthy,” said Makah chairman TJ Greene.

The final environmental impact statement on the Makah Tribe’s proposed hunt of gray whales is published on the federal register.

For summary of steps in granting or denying the Makah Tribe’s request for a waiver under the Marine Mammal Protection Act, see the flowchart on this webpage.