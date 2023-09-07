Climate advocates push to amend Seattle’s new tree ordinance

Tree protection advocates say climate concerns and equity are not adequately addressed in Seattle’s new tree ordinance. It passed in May amid calls from the city’s Urban Forestry Commission for more time to address concerns that the update favored developers. Now the commission is looking at proposals to amend it.

One proposal, introduced at the commission’s Sept. 6 meeting, is for the city to create a new "Tree Ordinance Climate Enhancement Task Force." Its goal would be to ensure that Seattle’s tree ordinance helps the city meet its climate and equity goals.

A task force to meet Green New Deal goals

The Beacon Hill neighborhood council supports this idea. Chair Maria Batayola, who also works as environmental justice coordinator for El Centro De La Raza, first proposed the idea in a letter to Seattle City Council members in May.

That letter referenced a June 22, 2022 statement from the Green New Deal Oversight Board, which she helped found and co-chairs, expressing concern about the tree ordinance's need to include climate community resiliency measures.

Batayola said her South Seattle community badly needs more low-income housing – but it’s also heavily affected by air- and noise-pollution, from airplanes, highways and oil-heated homes.

“We need healthy housing. You know, and that is the consideration of trees – not only for carbon sequestration but also for producing oxygen and buffering that air and noise pollution,” she said.

The task force would be co-chaired by representatives from the city’s Urban Forestry Commission and its Green New Deal Oversight Board. They’d bring in technical assistance from the state and support from a paid consultant. Batayola said she is still seeking support from city council members for this idea.

She said the Urban Forestry Commission did not have a full quorum at the Sept. 6 meeting, so they did not take any formal votes. But the commissioners present agreed informally to approve it, with hopes for a full vote at their next meeting.

Hardscape allowances

Another area of concern that the Urban Forestry Commission asked the city council to amend prior to passage is a provision of the new tree ordinance that guarantees developers can cover 85% of all lots in multi-family residential zones with hardscape – and up to 100% in high rise zones. Many builders feel this is necessary, so they can build quickly and efficiently.

Stephen Brashear / AP Lisa Ciecko, a Seattle Parks and Recreation plant ecologist, looks at a tree on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Seattle. Cities across the world have promised to plant more carbon-absorbing trees to help fight climate change. Research has shown the shade of mature trees also helps reduce unhealthful “heat islands,” especially in poor neighborhoods.

Joshua Morris, who is the urban conservation manager at Birds Connect Seattle, co-chairs the commission. He told KNKX there are plenty of talented architects out there who know how to rearrange building plans around existing trees, rather than requiring clear cuts. He said it’s impressive to see how they do this, moving modules around, almost like a game of Tetris.

“It does take a little bit of creativity and some extra time. But again, if we are serious about preserving our trees, and you know, in face of the climate emergency that we're all facing, then that may be what it takes,” Morris said.

Morris said that’s one of several aspects of the new policy that a tree protection ordinance update working group within the UFC is analyzing as they go through it methodically, looking at possible improvements.

Protecting culturally modified trees

Also under consideration is an amendment to protect culturally modified trees like the large western red cedar in Wedgewood that was identified by the Snoqualmie tribe in July, registered with the state as an archeological site and saved. According to an email from the group Tree Action Seattle, that amendment will be considered by the city council’s land use committee on Sept. 13.

The group said additional amendments to be discussed at that meeting include provisions to remove large Tier 2 trees (formerly called "exceptional") to make way for driveways and a loophole that allows tree removal due to disruption of root zones.

The group is appealing to its members to turn out in force to attend city council meetings in person. They're hosting a sign painting social Sept. 9, in anticipation of those events.

Established in 2009, Seattle’s Urban Forestry Commission is an appointed advisory board. Its recommendations are non-binding so any proposed amendments must get sponsors on the city council to be considered for a vote.