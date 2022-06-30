Lessons learned in the Pacific Northwest from the deadly 2021 ‘heat dome’

A year ago this week, Washington state experienced the highest temperatures that residents have ever seen.

A meteorological phenomenon known as a "heat dome" set up over the region, with a high pressure system trapping the heat above. It lasted for more than a week.

Temperatures spiked as high as 110 degrees in Olympia and Quileute on the coast; SeaTac recorded an all-time high of 108. And nighttime highs stayed in the 80s, preventing people without air conditioned shelter from cooling off.

The heat killed more than 100 people in Washington state alone; hundreds more in Oregon and British Columbia.

KNKX environment reporter Bellamy Pailthorp spoke with public officials about lessons learned from this climate disaster. Listen above as she shares what she learned with Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick.