Environment

Lessons learned in the Pacific Northwest from the deadly 2021 ‘heat dome’

KNKX Public Radio | By Bellamy Pailthorp
Published June 30, 2022 at 6:00 AM PDT
A man hands a person carrying bags a bottle of water as they stand underneath a shade cover next to a sign that reads "Seattle's Union Gospel Mission Hydration Station."
Ted S. Warren/AP
/
AP
FILE - Carlos Ramos hands out bottles of water and sack lunches, Monday, June 28, 2021, as he works at a hydration station in front of the Union Gospel Mission in Seattle. Seattle and other cities broke all-time heat records over that weekend, with temperatures soaring well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius). (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

A year ago this week, Washington state experienced the highest temperatures that residents have ever seen.

A meteorological phenomenon known as a "heat dome" set up over the region, with a high pressure system trapping the heat above. It lasted for more than a week.

Temperatures spiked as high as 110 degrees in Olympia and Quileute on the coast; SeaTac recorded an all-time high of 108. And nighttime highs stayed in the 80s, preventing people without air conditioned shelter from cooling off.

The heat killed more than 100 people in Washington state alone; hundreds more in Oregon and British Columbia.

KNKX environment reporter Bellamy Pailthorp spoke with public officials about lessons learned from this climate disaster. Listen above as she shares what she learned with Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick.

Tags

Environment extreme heatheat domePublic HealthKNKX original
Bellamy Pailthorp
Bellamy Pailthorp covers the environment beat from the Seattle offices of KNKX Public Radio News, where she has worked since 1999. She also has a deep interest in indigenous affairs and the Salish Sea. She holds a Masters in journalism from New York's Columbia University, where she completed the Knight-Bagehot fellowship in business reporting in 2006 mid-career during her stint on KNKX’s Business and Labor Beat from 2000-2012.
See stories by Bellamy Pailthorp
