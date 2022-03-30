© 2022 Pacific Public Media

Environment

Northwest food entrepreneurs bring locally grown seaweed to market

Oregon Public Broadcasting | By Sheraz Sadiq
Published March 30, 2022 at 2:18 PM PDT
Oregon Seaweed grows and sells Pacific dulse, a type of edible, red seaweed, in 1500-gallon tanks at their seaweed farms in Garibaldi and Bandon on the Oregon coast.
Oregon Seaweed
/
Oregon Seaweed grows and sells Pacific dulse, a type of edible, red seaweed, in 1500-gallon tanks at their seaweed farms in Garibaldi and Bandon on the Oregon coast.

If you’re familiar with the taste of seaweed, it’s probably as an ingredient in a sushi roll, cup of miso soup or as a side salad served in a Japanese restaurant. In fact, almost all of the edible seaweed consumed in the U.S. is imported from Asia. But as the demand for plant-based foods grows, some entrepreneurs think the time is ripe to expand the range of edible offerings made from seaweed grown in the U.S., including a puffed snack made from sugar kelp and a leafy, marine substitute for kale. Travis Bettinson, the CEO and director of research and development at Blue Dot Kitchen, and Chuck Toombs, the founder and CEO of Oregon Seaweed, join us to talk about expanding consumers’ minds and palates to the possibilities of edible seaweed.

If you’d like to comment on any of the topics in this show, or suggest a topic of your own, please get in touch with us on Facebook or Twitter, send an email to thinkoutloud@opb.org, or you can leave a voicemail for us at 503-293-1983. The call-in phone number during the noon hour is 888-665-5865.

Copyright 2022 Oregon Public Broadcasting. To see more, visit Oregon Public Broadcasting.

Environment seaweedBlue Dot KitchenOregon Seaweed
Sheraz Sadiq