Education

EWU to launch professional certificate program in craft beer

KNKX Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published May 23, 2022 at 10:36 AM PDT
KNKX File Photo
Pike Brewing Company
FILE - Brewers at Pike Brewing mashing in, the process which combines the malt with hot water to convert starches to sugar.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Eastern Washington University and No-Li Brewhouse of Spokane will create the school’s first professional certificate program for the craft beer industry.

The 15-credit program begins in the fall.

No-Li Brewhouse owners John and Cindy Bryant donated $10,000 to help launch the certificate program.

“It’s going to provide living wage jobs and great career opportunities," John Bryant told The Spokesman-Review.

Chris Cindric, a senior lecturer for EWU’s Department of Wellness & Movement Sciences, said the idea for a craft beer certificate program was sparked after he invited Bryant to speak at one of his classes.

More than 64 breweries are located within 100 miles of Spokane and demand is increasing for jobs in the craft beer industry, Cindric said.

As breweries expand, they are looking to hire employees in production, service, distribution, human resources, event management, marketing and more, Cindric said.

The state of Washington has more than 437 craft breweries and the industry generated more than $2 billion in economic impact in 2019, according to the Brewers Association, a Boulder, Colorado-based craft beer industry trade group.

Students participating in the EWU’s craft beer certificate program will gain knowledge of the various types, flavors and ingredients of beer; proper serving styles; storage and draft line system management; and diversity, inclusion and equity issues and opportunities within the industry.

The Associated Press
